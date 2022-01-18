Sports

Motsepe shares stage with Nigerian girls from Minawao refugee camp

About 50 girls from the Minawao refugee camp from the far- North of Cameroon shared a special moment with CAF President, Dr Patrice Motsepe at Roumdé Adjia Stadium in Garoua during the Africa Cup of Nations.

The girls, who are part of the football time at Minawao camp, watched Nigeria/ Sudan and Egypt/Guinea-Bissau matches and got an opportunity to see some of their heroes in action.

This is part of a partnership between CAF and UNHCR, an Agency of the United Nations Refugee Agency that aims to use football – Africa’s most powerful platform and prime entertainment – to bring hope to the continent and vulnerable people.

CAF understands the influence of football – as Africa’s most popular sport – not just to be a source of entertainment but a catalyst for social change in the continent.

 

