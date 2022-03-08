MoU: Nigeria’s gas supply deal excites Equatorial Guinea

Following the successful Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Federal Government and the Government of Equatorial Guinea on the supply of natural gas, the latter has described the development as both groundbreaking and breaking the barrier in a rare diplomatic deal.

Recall that Nigeria recently signed an MoU with Equatorial Guinea at the fifth Nigeria International Energy Summit 2022.

The agreement, according to details, will see Nigeria supplying gas from offshore fields to Punta Europa, Equatorial Guinea’s Gas Processing Plant.

Speaking on the development, the Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons of Equatorial Guinea, Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima, said: “As the global geopolitics of natural gas evolves and within the context of the world transitioning to a lower carbon footprint, it was imperative that we think differently on how to remain an important player in energy markets.”

He pointed out that the strategic collaboration broke down geographical boundaries and allows delivery of gas from Nigeria to Equatorial Guinea’s Punta Europa facilities, extending their life and providing access to the regional and global energy markets.

For Nigeria, the MoU will enable the country to monetise its 200 trillion cubic feet of natural gas resources. Correspondingly, for Equatorial Guinea, the deal will ensure a viable supply of gas for the country’s Gas Mega Hub project – designed to commercialize both domestic and regional gas resources while positioning Equatorial Guinea as a regional hub.

According to Nigeria’s Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, “Nigeria has huge gas resources, a significant amount of which is offshore and will require unprecedented investment in infrastructure to bring them to market. This collaboration allows much of that stranded gas to access the global gas market within 18 to 24 months in what will be the fastest timeline to market for a Nigerian offshore gas asset.”

Meanwhile, with Equatorial Guinea’s infrastructure and facilities being instrumental to the development, the construction of a potential gas pipeline linking the two markets could be considered in the future.

Nigeria has been having favourable trade volume with Equatorial Guinea as the Nigeria’s exports to the country peaked at $375.76 million during 2020, according to the United Nations COMTRADE database on international trade.

Last year, the Africa Report.com said Nigeria’s 206.53 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of proven natural gas reserves were sufficient to conspicuously line its coasts with tens of gas-dependent chemical process plants.

This is the desirable industrialisation move that has eluded Nigeria for a long time.

The report said: “Now, however, the Nigerian government hopes to chart a new course for its gas sector, through a new initiative termed “The Decade of Gas.

“Similarly, a number of regulatory reforms are being pursued, chief of which is the recently enacted PeInterbank troleum Industry Act (PIA).

“When natural gas was discovered in Mozambique, putting shovels on the ground wasn’t the first priority for the government and other private sector stakeholders.

“The primary concern was the institution of the necessary legislative frameworks, required to attract and retain private capital, given the “zero”-gas development experience of that nation.

“In contrast, Africa’s largest natural gas reserves holder – Nigeria – has been pushing its natural gas sector through obsolete legislation that doesn’t recognise natural gas as a resource in its own right.

“This September, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari, assented to the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), which replaces the Petroleum Act of 1969.

“The new Act rightly provides for healthy and sustainable development of the country’s natural gas resources, rated as the ninth-largest in the world and hitherto seen as a product that is incidental to oil,” the report noted.

