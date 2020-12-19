MOUAU gets new VC

Professor Maduebibisi Ofo Iwe has emerged as the new vice chancellor of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture Umudike (MOUAU) Abia State. Professor Iwe who hails from Abia State was unveilled during the week as the 6th VC of the university after a tense selection process. Iwe is a Professor at the university’s Department of Food Science and Technology (FST). He bags B.Sc, M.Sc, PhD and hails from Umucha Amuda in Umunneochi Local Government Area of the state.

Like this: Like Loading...