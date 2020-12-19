MOUAU gets new VC

Professor Maduebibisi Ofo Iwe has emerged as the new vice chancellor of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture Umudike (MOUAU) Abia State. Professor Iwe who hails from Abia State was unveilled during the week as the 6th VC of the university after a tense selection process. Iwe is a Professor at the university’s Department of Food Science and Technology (FST). He bags B.Sc, M.Sc, PhD and hails from Umucha Amuda in Umunneochi Local Government Area of the state.
Related Articles
Why I did Awgbu roads –Obi
Former Anambra State governor Mr. Peter Obi has revealed what prompted him to undertake massive construction of roads, bridges and many other projects in Awgbu and all the towns in the State. Speaking at Awgbu during the burial of Chief Joseph Ezibe, the father of Chief Okey Ezibe, Obi recalled how he came and […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Nobel winners to get $110,000 raise as prize money increased
Winners of the prestigious Nobel prizes this year will receive an extra 1 million crowns ($110,000), the head of the foundation which oversees the awards said on Thursday. Prize money will increase to 10 million crowns this year, daily Dagens Industri reported. “The decision has been made due to the fact that our […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Security: Southern youths commend DSS DG professionalism, seek improved inter-agency collaboration.
The Southern Youth Forum (SYF), the umbrella body of youth groups from the 17 southern states of the federation, has commended the Director-General of the Department of State Service (DSS), Alhaji Yusuf Magaji Bichi, for exerting professionalism and innovation to the affairs of the Service since he assumed office. Speaking on the state of the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)