MOUAU inaugurates TETFund technical committee to boost research

Following the inauguration of the Technical Advisory Committee of the TETFund Centre of Excellence in Root Crop Research and Development of the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike (MOUAU) activities at the centre will spiral.

The technical committee was inaugurated by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Maduebibisi Ofo Iwe, who said that the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) was established to enhance research and academic activities in universities Iwe, while performing the ceremony, described the inauguration of the TETFund Centre of Excellence as a remarkable achievement by the past administration in the university.

Reminiscing on those days when he, alongside other young academics were fighting for the establishment of TETFund, which was formerly known as Education Trust Fund (ETF), the Vice- Chancellor expressed delight that MOUAU was one of the institutions now benefitting from the outcome of the over 30-year struggle.

He, therefore, charged members of the committee to bring their years of experience and expertise to bear in the discharge of the assignments and ensure that available funds were utilised appropriately

. This, he observed “will accelerate growth in all sectors of the university,” even as the Vice-Chancellor challenged the committee members to “work assiduously, to articulate research ideas that would hasten the disbursement of funds.”

Iwe, therefore, assured the Committee of the management’s support and commitment towards provision of the needed farmlands to carry out their activities.

