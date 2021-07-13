MOUAU students, other to participate at national engineering contest

A student of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike (MOUAU) in Abia State, Chikere Nnamdi Chinomso has emerged in third position in the justconcluded 5th Committee of Deans of Engineering and Technology of Nigerian Universities (CODET) Students’ Project Competition and Exhibition.

The competition took place at the Anyim Pius Anyim Auditorium of the institution, where Chinomso performed brilliantly with his project on “DC Chopper Trainer for Laboratory Applications.”

In the singles competition, Kalu Chisom Favour from Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka came first with her project on “Design and Fabrication of Stretch Blow Mold for Producing 50 cl pet” For shining brighter at the CODET Students’ Project Competition and Exhibition, Kalu, Chinomso and the second- place students would participate at the national edition of the competition, which will be held in Abuja.

Participants in the competition include students from Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka; Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike; Enugu State University of Science and Technology, and MOUAU, the host institution.

The students were said to have exhibited various engineering projects to compete for laurels in the competition.

Meanwhile, the National Agricultural Policy’s goal of self-sufficiency in food and fibre production has received a boost following a roadmap unfolded by the authorities of MOUAU for a robust commercial agricultural scheme that would improve the institution’s income generation and food sufficiency/ security in the state.

Under the programme, initiated in line with its core mandate, the university in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has acquired a 400-hectare farm land for agriculture development.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Maduebibisi Ofo Iwe, disclosed this during the 5th Committee of Deans of Engineering and Technology of Nigerian Universities (CODET) Students’ Project Competition and Exhibition hosted by the institution.

He said the university was ready to go beyond teaching and research to field demonstration of practical agriculture. Iwe, who was represented by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic), Prof. Udo Herbert, declared that his administration was toeing the path of the founding fathers of the institution, which since its establishment has continued to champion excellence in teaching, research and community development

