MOUAU students protest death of colleague in road crash

Students of Micheal Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike (MOUAU), Abia State yesterday took to the streets of Umuahia to protest the death of their colleague, a final year student of fisherydepartment, identifiedas Queen, whowasreportedlyhitbya vehicleonSunday ontheUmuahia – Ikot-EkpeneFederalroad, byTimberMarketinUmuahia, AbiaState.

 

Report has it that three days after her final year exams, Queen went to refill her gas cylinder only tobecrushedbyatrailerwhichlost control as a result of brake failure.

 

The students blocked the ever busy Ikot-Ekpene road that con-nects Umuahia to Akwa Ibom and Cross River states, to express their grievance over the death of their fellow student.

 

They marched to the capital city of Umuahia and to GovernmentHouse, Umuahia,  where the governor assured them of immediate rehabilitation of the road.

 

The Umuahia -Ikot Ekpene road has been in a deplorable state for over a decade and efforts at rehabilitation have not yielded the desired result.

 

Chief SamOnuigbo, member representing Ikwuano/ Umuahia North/UmuahiaSouth Federal Constituency, in a live radio program in Umuahia, recently said he has written several letters to the minister and ministry of works over the rehabilitation of the toad to no avail.

