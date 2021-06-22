MOUAU suspends dean, director over students’ protest

Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike (MOUAU), Abia State has suspended the Dean of Students’ Affairs and the Director of Works as well as staff of the unit for failing in their duties, which resulted in a students protest.

Students of the institution had during the action on Tuesday blocked the Umuahia-Ikot Ekpene Highway to protest what they described as non-supply of water and electricity, as well as lack of security, examination hall and high acceptance fee.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Maduebibisi Iwe, who disclosed the suspension of the staff during a media parley, organised to mark his administration’s first 100 days in office, said the university management was embarrassed by the action and had to suspend the officers, whose negligence in switching on the light caused the protest.

He further explained that the suspension of the Dean, Students’ Affairs was among the students’ demands during a town hall meeting held with the students. Iwe, however, recalled that within the first 100 days of his administration significant milestones had been recorded in the university with successful hosting of the National Universities Commission (NUC) accreditation and Presidential Visitation Panel teams, infrastructural development, staff and students welfare and conflict resolution.

He said: “My administration in its first 100 days successfully hosted accreditation teams from the National Universities Commission for the assessment of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in Electronics and Electrical Engineering, Agric Business and Management Sciences.

The administration also successfully hosted the Presidential Visitation Panel, which came to assess activities in the university for the first time in over a 10-year period, as well as a Needs Assessment panel.”

He said his administration was already fast tracking the completion and expansion of the College of Agricultural Economics, among other projects, adding that there were plans to “renovate and provide infrastructure needed for effective teaching and learning in the university.”

The Vice-Chancellor also noted that in line with his administration’s agenda for improved students’ welfare, statements of results and transcripts would be processed electronically just as staff hazard and responsibility allowances were being processed.

