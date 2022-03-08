MOUAU VC revives varsity’s moribund revenue ventures

Barely one year in office, the Vice-Chancellor, Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike (MOUAU), Abia State, Prof. Maduebibisi Iwe has given the score card of his administration in the areas of human and infrastructural development of the university.

Addressing a press conference, he said that his administration within one year in office had been able to revive the university’s abandoned ventures and other revenue-yielding projects, including the fish and poultry farms, filling station, shuttle service and micro-finance bank.

Iwe, who recalled that the university had been unable to develop its farms until he undertook the initiative to resuscitate the project, however, assured stakeholders and members of the university community that by April the institution would commence the sales of fish to the community members.

Apart from improved students and staff welfare, as well as digitalisation of the university operations and processes, the Vice- Chancellor also recalled that the management had gone further to implement the MOUAU Agric Graduate Loans Scheme. Iwe added that his management was fast-tracking the remobilisation of contractors handling the completion and expansion of the College of Agricultural Economics, Rural Sociology and Extension (CAERSE) project back to site, among others.

He further declared that the university was clearing 400 hectares of land for teaching, research and commercial purposes, which he explained was in addition to the significant breakthrough in healthcare delivery.

The Vice-Chancellor, therefore, described the one year of his administration as “bittersweet,” saying it had not been without challenges, but promised that “the university under my leadership will continue to pursue its vision of building a knowledgedriving, society-conscious and satisfying world-class university in which competent and committed staff shall consistently produce competent graduates equipped with entrepreneurial skills, problem-solving acumen, social skills and capacities.”

