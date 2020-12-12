News

MOUAU: VC selection process descends into crisis

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi Comment(0)

About30persons hadapplied for the position of the Vice Chancellor of the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudikein Abiastate, butrecent developments indicate that the selection process may have run into troubled waters.

While the process to produce hissuccessorseemsfraughtwith controversy, the tenure of the incumbent Vice Chancellor, Prof. Francis Otunta will elapse in February2020and areplacement must emerge. The selection process which hadrelativelystartedwellisgradually being marred by alleged political intrigues, influencepeddling, distrust, accusations and counter accusations. A senior academic who confided in our correspondent lamentedthatmembersofcouncil wanted to violate an agreement between ASUU and the federal governmentonthetemplatethat should be adopted for selection of Vice Chancellors which was communicated via a white paper. According to him, the white paper should guide the grading of the applicants for the position of the Vice Chancellor but that seemed to have been jettisoned.

Feelers from the University community suggests that according to the screening done in accordance with the white paper, one Prof. Maduebibisi Iwe was said to have come out tops with about 92.35 points while his closest rival, Prof. Val Ekechukwu scored 88.93 points.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Depression: Soldier shoots officer dead in Borno

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

There was palpable tension at the headquarters of the 202 Battalion of 21 Special Armoured Brigade Bama, Borno State, when a soldier involved the counter-insurgency operations, shot and killed a Lieutenant (Subaltern). The tragic incident occurred at about 10:30am, on Wednesday, July 29. Sources said the trooper may have killed his superior for allegedly refusing […]
News

PDP to Uzodinma: Stop passing blames, start working

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State has called on Governor Hope Uzodinma to quit playing the blame game and start working for the people of the state. This was contained in a statement signed by the State Chairman of the party, Engr. Charles Ugwuh and the State Secretary, Hon. Ray Emeana. Uzodinma in […]
News

Lagos identifies 400 distressed buildings, approves 100 for demolition

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Apparently worried by increasing rate of building collapsed in the state, the Lagos State government yesterday said that it has certified 100 distressed structures for demolition out of 400 weak structures identified across the state. The government said the list of the 100 buildings certified for the removal would be published for the general public […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: