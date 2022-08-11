Business

Mouka begins backward integration in key production lines

Posted on

The new management of Mouka, the market leader in Nigeria’s sleep industry and a new member of the Dolidol International Group, has disclosed that the on-going foreign exchange (FX) crisis in the country has resulted in the company commencing backward integration in some of its key production lines to boost products availability in the Nigerian market. In his welcome speech at the company’s content driver’s immersion session in Lagos recently, Mouka’s Managing Director, Mr. Femi Fapohunda, admitted that the FX crisis was an eye opener for many manufacturing firms in Nigeria. He said the good thing about Mouka was that it had begun the commencement of local backward integration in its production activities long time and that is the reason they are not really feeling the adverse effects of the forex challenges on its operations.

Fapohunda said: “We are in Nigeria, we are operating from Nigeria, so there is no way we can remove the fact about FX because we have some of our products and our materials that are being imported for production. “But the good thing about it is that Mouka, in some years, has built a lot of pace into its supply chain. We have been able to do a bit of backward integration in some areas.” The Mouka MD admitted: “Yes, I will say it is affecting us but I can tell you we are better off than any of our competitors in terms of the impacts.”

While talking on the new change of ownership, the Mouka boss stated: “First and foremost, for those who are not informed, Mouka recently made a smooth transition to sustainable leadership by an exciting change of ownership from private equity to Dolidol, the market leader in the sleep industry of Africa. “This strategic change in ownership elevates Mouka to international player status as we have recently become a member of the Dolidol International Group based out of Morocco. “We will leverage the significant foam science, technical and engineering expertise of Dolidol to boost Mouka’s operations and the quality of its products portfolio.” Fapohunda continued: “This means consumers and trade partners can look forward to new and groundbreaking innovations due to the technological expertise of Dolidol. This strategic ownership will also create additional investments in expanding the Mouka footprint within Nigeria and beyond our borders.”

 

