Mouka, business partners pledge to enhance trade relationship

Mouka, Nigeria’s leading manufacturer of mattresses, pillows, and other bedding products, has rewarded its loyal business partners with prizes in recognition of their contributions to the company’s growth. Gifts such as tricycles, air conditioners and television sets were presented to the company’s business partners amidst the glitz and glamour of the African-themed evening. In his remark at the occasion, Mouka’s Managing Director, Femi Fapohunda, commended the business partners for their continued loyalty to the brand.

He said: “Mouka’s success story spanning over 63 years would not have been possible without your hard work and dedication. Our ability to maintain the leading position in the sleep industry of Nigeria could not have been possible without you. “We call you partners because you have continued to demonstrate immense commitment to this relationship which has resulted in steady growth and achievement of our business objectives.” Furthermore, he stated that the tricycles would augment the trucks they were presented recently in easing the challenges relating to logistics.

With these tricycles, their business partners can service smaller orders quickly and cost-effectively. Commending the market leader, a business partner from the South-west region and one of the beneficiaries of the award, Alhaji Mufutau Owolabi, stated that the relationship with Mouka had been cordial, mutually beneficial and rewarding. He eulogised the company for its immense support over the years. Also, another beneficiary, Ismaila Amusa, avowed that Mouka has been adding value to his business through similar rewards that have positively impacted his trade.

“I am highly delighted to be one of the company’s business partners; l can confidently say it is the best in the industry,” Amusa stated. As the propagator of a healthy sleep culture in Nigeria, the brand heritage and product quality have spurred endorsements by the National Association of Orthopedic Manual Therapists (NAOMT) and the Nigeria Society of Physiotherapy (NSP). According to the President of NSP, Dr Nnenna Chigbo, ‘’when you sleep well, your mental and physical health improves. With the Mouka Wellbeing range of orthopaedic mattresses, you sleep better and wake up with a strong body to tackle your day.”. Also, the President of NAOMT, Dr Onigbinde Teslim, remarked: “Before our endorsement, Mouka has been a household name in Nigeria, but as scientists, we needed proof. We analysed their processes and products and found Mouka mattresses, especially the Wellbeing range, to be world-class and ideal for back health and general wellness.”

