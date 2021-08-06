News

Mouka launches Eco-Comfy fibre mattress

Posted on Author Chinagorom Chukwu Comment(0)

Mouka, one of Nigeria’s leading manufacturers of mattresses, pillows and other bedding products, has once again reinforced its position as the innovation trailblazer in the bedding industry. Mouka had recently announced the launch of its eco-friendly mattress called Eco-Comfy.

The Eco-Comfy mattress is made up of 100 per cent recyclable polyester fibre, which promotes airflow around the body, keeping the consumer cool and comfortable through the night. Commenting on its latest innovation, Mouka’s Head of Marketing, Tolu Olanipekun, pointed out that the cuttingedge product is very affordable, yet certified as supportive and durable.

“In addition, Eco-Comfy is eco-friendly as it is made of 100 per cent recyclable polyester fibre, which means an old mattress can be converted into other valuable products rather than ending up in a landfill, thereby causing pollution of the environment,” Tolu stated. According to the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr Raymond Murphy, this innovation is a further demonstration of Mouka’s commitment to promoting a sustainable environment. He said Mouka is continuously looking for ways to promote a safer environment by cutting down waste in its operations, which he said has resulted in numerous awards to date.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Rivers: Youths protest sale of Afam power plant

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Port Harcourt

Hundreds of youths in the Afam community in Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State are protesting against what they described as alleged sales of the Afam Power Plant without the input of the community.   This was as the youths complained that the community was unfairly treated in the matter. They, however, claimed that […]
News

Environmental activists charged with insulting Cambodian king

Posted on Author Reporter

  A court in Cambodia has charged three environmental activists with plotting against the government and insulting the king. The members of the group Mother Nature were arrested after they documented waste run-off into Phnom Penh’s Tonle Sap river, reports the BBC. Cambodia’s law against insulting the king is relatively new and it is not […]
News

How EdoBEST lifted primary school education, by SUBEB chair

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

Three years after the introduction of Edo Basic Education Sector Transformation, tagged: “EdoBEST Project” initiated as part of efforts to transform and improve the quality of the state’s primary school education sub-sector, the state has continued to count the gains of the project. The project, which is aimed at revamping the first six-year of basic […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica