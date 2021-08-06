Mouka launches Eco-Comfy fibre mattress

Mouka, one of Nigeria’s leading manufacturers of mattresses, pillows and other bedding products, has once again reinforced its position as the innovation trailblazer in the bedding industry. Mouka had recently announced the launch of its eco-friendly mattress called Eco-Comfy.

The Eco-Comfy mattress is made up of 100 per cent recyclable polyester fibre, which promotes airflow around the body, keeping the consumer cool and comfortable through the night. Commenting on its latest innovation, Mouka’s Head of Marketing, Tolu Olanipekun, pointed out that the cuttingedge product is very affordable, yet certified as supportive and durable.

“In addition, Eco-Comfy is eco-friendly as it is made of 100 per cent recyclable polyester fibre, which means an old mattress can be converted into other valuable products rather than ending up in a landfill, thereby causing pollution of the environment,” Tolu stated. According to the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr Raymond Murphy, this innovation is a further demonstration of Mouka’s commitment to promoting a sustainable environment. He said Mouka is continuously looking for ways to promote a safer environment by cutting down waste in its operations, which he said has resulted in numerous awards to date.

