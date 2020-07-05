Mouka, NSP advocate quality sleep to boost immunity against COVID-19

As the country and the world wakes up to the present reality of life with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Mouka in collaboration with the Nigeria Society of Physiotherapy (NSP), has urged Nigerians to imbibe the culture of quality sleep, which helps in boosting the immune system against diseases.

The partnership on a healthy sleep culture came on the heels of the advocacy by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and health institutions across the globe, that people should live a healthy lifestyle that would enhance their immune system, especially in this period of the pandemic.

The Managing Director of the company, Raymond Murphy, said in its marketleading range are the Wellbeing orthopaedic mattresses and Mondeo Spring mattress, which are endorsed by the Nigeria Society of Physiotherapy (NSP).

According to the Vice President of the NSP, Dr. Nnenna Nina Chigbo in a recent interview said a healthy immune system, which can be derived from quality sleep on comfortable mattresses like those of Mouka can help resist the COVID-19 pandemic and other infections.

She said documented evidence shows that certain cells that help fight infections in the body increase significantly during sleep, which results in the proper functioning of the body, including immune function, tissue healing, pain modulation, cardiovascular health, cognitive function, learning and memory.

“During quality sleep, hormones that help our body are better regulated.

On the other hand, lack of sleep can cause long term issues such as a lower immunity and it can increase the risk of conditions such as diabetes, heart and cardiovascular issues and obesity.

These complications increase your risk of contracting viral diseases like the COVID-19,” Chigbo explained.

