Mouka reaffirms commitment to consumers’ wellbeing, quality product

Mouka, Nigeria’s foremost manufacturer of mattresses and beddings has restated its commitment to consumers’ wellbeing by delivering quality products which enhance sleep and ultimately sound health.

This was the submission of the Chief Executive Officer, Mouka, Raymond Murphy, at a virtual stakeholders’ engagement where he unveiled some of the plans of its fiscal year recently in Lagos.

Murphy said the frontline company would continue to engage its stakeholders, which comprises consumers, employees, business partners, agencies and the media, to ensure Mouka delivers on its promise to add comfort to life.

According to him, Mouka in its giant stride would keep on innovating and renovating its product portfolio to keep it exciting and appealing to consumers. In addition, the company will continue to give its teeming consumers more value for money by deploying valueadded promotions and producing durable products.

“This is why Mouka brand is unique, and the leader in its industry,” Murphy stated. On other initiatives, Mouka’s Chief Executive Officer pointed out that the company will remain dynamic and responsive to consumers’ needs and preferences.

Giving back to society through corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives was also highlighted as one of its cardinal focus in this fiscal period. Recently, the company donated over 1,000 mattresses to Lagos, Ogun and Oyo State Governments for the enhancement of their isolation centres for the treatment of infected persons.

Like this: Like Loading...