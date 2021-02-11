Mouka rewards dedicated business partners

Mouka, the country’s foremost manufacturer of mattresses and beddings, has given out 54 brand new trucks and other valuable gifts to its business partners who have demonstrated a high level of commitment to its growth trajectory. According to Mouka, the rewards are expected to boost the morale and trade of Business Partners and consolidate the drive to further move Mouka’s products presence across the country and beyond. Particularly, the trucks were presented at this year’s business partners’ awards ceremony held in Lagos.

It was a colourful yet modest event attended by selected Mouka Business Partners and stakeholders to share business best practices for increased productivity, especially when most small and medium enterprises (SMEs) strive to survive. It was also a jubilation time for the Business Partners, who were astonished on the magnitude of rewards received at the event. This situation prompted praises for the Mouka management for conceiving the idea of boosting their businesses, considering the harsh economic realities.

The event’s highlights included a raffle draw where four lucky people won different Mouka mattresses and pillows. Another was a presentation by the President of the Nigeria Society of Physiotherapy (NSP), Dr. Nnenna Chigbo, on maintaining physical and emotional wellbeing during a pandemic. The doctor also shared some research findings on safeguarding wellbeing by sleeping on quality mattresses and pillows, like Mouka.

Like this: Like Loading...