Mouka unveils world-class lab to boost production

As a company which prides itself in investing in Research and Development (R&D), Mouka recently equipped its worldclass laboratory with two additional machines that are said to be one of a kind in Nigeria. These machines were installed in a purpose-built facility within its headquarters in Lagos to give the mattress manufacturer a further edge above other players. The Head of Manufacturing Operations of Mouka, Mr. David Onyemata, had this to say “At Mouka, quality is our watchword. We are constantly evaluating global R&D best practices in processing and mattress manufacture. Not only do we pay attention to every intricate detail when crafting our products, but we also subject them to thorough test protocols to ensure we are really giving our consumers the best sleep products.

This has led to upgrading our laboratory with state-of-theart equipment”. The Quality Assurance, R&D, and Process Improvement Manager, Engineer Chimezie Nwosuagwu, shed light on the unique features of this technology, as well as the benefit to consumers. “With these machines, we can conduct holistic mattress performance assessment on mattresses. Before now, most Quality Tests were limited to lab sample foam sizes and not on full-sized mattresses”.

Chimezie expatiated further by saying, “We can now carry out a Mattress Durability Test, which shows us mattress resistance to deflection and deformation impact of human weight and movement on the properties of the mattress during long-term use. We can also carry out a Mattress Hardness Value & Firmness Rating Test, which indicates the load-bearing capacity of the mattress, i.e. what body weight can this mattress support during longterm use without affecting its performance. We can even carry out a Fatigue/Height Loss Test with these machines to predict the loss in load-bearing capability and change in mattress height due to repeated load”. When asked about the benefits of this technology to the Nigerian consumer, Chimezie said, “These machines can decrypt the right mattress properties and specifications for different user needs and applications. In other words, when we say we can help you find the right mattress for you, we mean it. Also, these machines establish guidelines for mattress construction, so you are sure you get the best when buying a Mouka mattress”.

He added that a huge technical advantage is that Mouka can accurately validate, substantiate, and establish the warranty for its products, which means a mattress’s useful life. According to him, a 10-year warranty on Mouka’s Royal Luxury Pillow top mattress means consumers can be assured that the product will provide a minimum of 10 years of quality sleep without fail.

In his remark, the Managing Director, Mr Femi Fapohunda, also shared his views on this substantial investment by the company. “During my last press interview, I mentioned that Mouka is moving to even greater heights due to the strategic change in ownership to Dolidol, the market leader of the sleep industry in West Africa. I had said that Dolidol brought technological expertise on board which would be evident for all to see.”

 

