Mount Glory Vital School relishes achievements at 5th anniversary

There was jubilation galore last week at the Mount Glory Vital School, Dopemu Agege, Lagos, as the management rolled out the drums to celebrate the fifth year anniversary and graduation of the school.

The stage was set aglow by a variety of entertainment and presentations, as the pupils showcased their talents to the delight of their parents, guests and other well-wishers. The school, according to the management, has a lot to celebrate and rejoice over, as it gradually fulfills its mission to create future leaders, who are imbued with discipline and leadership qualities.

One of the outstanding features of the school, the Proprietress of the school, Mrs. Ajewele Glory, noted, was the diversity of religion as there are significant population of Christians and Muslims in the school. In her remarks, the Proprietress, who congratulated the graduating students for successful completion of their primary education, advised them to always be good ambassadors of the school wherever they go.

She said: “I thank God for His faithfulness over the children and school because since the school commenced activities in 2018, the members of staff and parents have been wonderful in their commitment and dedication to properly transform the pupils, and today we have another set of graduating pupils going into secondary school. “I want to implore our children, who are going into secondary school, to continue to be hardworking and diligent in their studies.

Although we have taught academically, morally, spiritually and many other skills that will be relevant for their overall development, I know God will continue to protect them.” The elated pupils, who dressed in their best attires, treated their parents and guests to various presentations and displays, such as cultural dance, choreography, Muslim presentation, dance drama, fashion parade, nursery rhymes and choir presentation, to entertain them.

The Chairman of the event, Pastor Kolade Olajire, however, lauded the success so far attained by the school and the standard educational values. “I have known Mount Glory School since inception, and over the years I have seen tremendous growth.

The pupils are really acquiring qualitative learning, which is a demonstration of the concerted effort of the proprietress and members of staff as a laid down foundation of the school.

And, we expect to see more good achievements by the school in the years to come,” he said. While commending the management of the school for its religious diversity, he noted that this commendation had become imperative since we all learn from one another “as no man is an island.”

