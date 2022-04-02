Travel & Tourism

Mountain and Snow Tourism Summit focuses on sustainable future

Held as part of the UN Year of Sustainable Mountains, the Congress focused on the recovery of tourism and on an approach to the future based on understanding the tourist’s needs while also preserving natural and cultural resources. Also on the agenda was ensuring the well-being of mountain communities and addressing issues such as innovation, sustainability and digital transformation. During his official visit to Andorra, UNWTO Secretary General, Zurab Pololikashvili, met with the country’s Prime Minister, Xavier Espot Zamora and the Ministoer of Foreign Affairs, Ms. Maria Ubach Font, discussing their existing partnership and identifying possibilities for further collaboration in the future. At the Congress, Pololikashvili highlighted the sector’s unique ability to provide hope in difficult times.

“We can show the world that tourism stands united, that our sector can offer answers and generate the trust that we all need in such difficult times,” he said. While Zamora noted that: “The World Congress on Snow and Mountain Tourism, which is held biannually in Andorra, is an excellent forum for debate on the sustainable development of tourism.

Our country works intensely with projects to improve the quality of tourist services, diversify the offers and maximize the experience of tourists.” Over 400 participants from 23 countries gathered in Andorra, which has organised the bi-annual event in partnership with UNWTO since its inception.

Among this year’s participants were private and public sector as well as the Ambassadors to Andorra or Spain of Cabo Verde, Bulgaria, France, Guinea-Bissau, Kazakhstan, Spain and Saudi Arabia, a show of the importance and opportunities for cooperation in this area. More than 200 participants also joined online. Speakers included the Atout France, Andrran Michelin Start Chef Jordi Grau, Slow Food Travel, the Basque Culinary Centre (BCC), the Adventure Travel Trade Association (ATTA), Huttopia, Intrepid Travel, Tourism Declares a Climate Emergency, Cluster Montagne in France and a series of startups.

 

