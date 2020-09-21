Sports

Mourinho behind my Tottenham return – Bale

Gareth Bale says the prospect of working with Jose Mourinho was one of the main reasons he agreed to return to Tottenham.

 

The Wales captain completed the move back to the north London side on a year-long loan on Saturday after a seven-year spell at Real Madrid.

 

Mourinho said this week that he tried to sign the 31-year-old when he was in charge of the Spanish giants, who ended up bringing him to the Santiago Bernabeu after the Portuguese coach’s departure earlier that year.

 

Bale is excited to finally get to work with the ex-Chelsea, Manchester United and Inter boss, and is confident Spurs will win trophies with him in charge. “He’s spoken to me about a few positions that he would like me to play and obviously I’m happy with that,” Bale told BT Sport.

 

“He was a big reason for me coming back here. He’s a household name and a winner. “He’s the perfect fit for Tottenham. We need to win trophies and he knows how to do that better than anyone.

 

“I know every Tottenham fan is desperate for a trophy and we’ll be trying as hard as possible in every competition to do that.”

