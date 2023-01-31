Sports

Mourinho compares Eagles striker with Drogba

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Roma of Italy coach, Jose Mourinho, has compared Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, with former Chelsea forward, Didier Drogba. He, however, advised the Napoli forward to stop diving. On Sunday, Osimhen helped his Serie A club secured a 2-1 win against Mourinho-led Roma, scoring the first goal of the game to increase his haul to 14 goals in this season. According to Naijafootballers, the former Chelsea gaffer hailed Osimhen and described him as a striker with potential to be another Arican legend like Drogba.

“He is of the same level as Drogba, but Didier didn’t dive,” said Mourinho. “I told him (Osimhen) you’re a good player but you don’t need to dive. “He’s a good player. I clapped for his goal from my seat. “If Victor changes, then OK. I’d buy him if I was at a club with a lot of money. However, if he does go to England one day, he needs to change.”

 

Our Reporters

