Mourinho ‘convinced’ Dele Alli will stay at Spurs

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho has told Sky Sports News he is “convinced” Dele Alli will not leave the club in this transfer window.

The 24-year-old’s future at Spurs is uncertain after he was left out of their last two matchday squads against Southampton and Lokomotiv Plovdiv.

A number of clubs, including Paris Saint-Germain, are interested in signing the England international in this transfer window but Mourinho is confident Alli will stay in north London, reports Sky Sports.

Asked if Alli will be at Spurs by the end of the transfer window, Mourinho told Sky Sports News: “I believe [he will]. I can even say that I’m convinced that he will be.”

Alli has been included in Spurs’ squad for their trip to Macedonia to face Shkendija on Thursday in the third round of Europa League qualifying.

Mourinho, who is yet to decide whether or not Alli will start against Shkendija, says the midfielder lacks consistency and has challenged Alli to prove himself.

Speaking at his pre-match news conference Mourinho said: “We all know since Dele arrived from MK Dons he had ups and downs, he had fabulous periods and he also had other periods where he disappeared from top-level performances. And with me it’s no different than before.

“I think this lack of consistency, it’s normal that when you are in great form you play because you deserve it and your production is big for the team, but when you are not in a good moment you don’t play – and it’s as simple as that.

“The players have to prove on the pitch with their performances; they have to prove how good they are in that specific moment.

“Tomorrow (Thursday) he is selected but there is no decision yet about starting or being on the bench, but when he’s selected he has a chance to play.

“If he’s on the pitch one minute or 90 minutes he has to show us – it’s that simple.

“There’s no problem at all to have him, and, like every other player, performances are important.”

Mourinho, who called Alli a “lazy” trainer in the recent All or Nothing documentary, believes he cannot be blamed for Alli’s recent poor form.

The Portuguese said: “There is tendency now that when a player performs or doesn’t perform to give responsibilities on coaches because they gave him the right stick, but I always feel that 99 per cent of the responsibility is the player.

“I have one per cent; me and my staff and the people that work with the players everyday – we have one per cent of that responsibility. It 99 per cent belongs to them.”

