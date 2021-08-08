Sports

Mourinho sees red in Roma’s 5-2 defeat to Betis

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

Coach Jose Mourinho was sent off as his Roma side finished Saturday’s friendly away to Real Betis with only eight men.

The hosts went 3-2 up on 57 minutes but Roma’s players argued that Alex Moreno had handled the ball over the line.

Midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini received a second yellow card, while Mourinho was also sent off for protesting, reports the BBC.

Gianluca Mancini and Rick Karsdorp both received second cautions in the closing stages as Betis scored twice more to seal a 5-2 win in Seville.

Roma had twice come from behind, with new Uzbek signing Eldor Shomurodov cancelling out Rodri’s opener before Mancini made it 2-2 on 50 minutes after a Nabil Fekir strike.

Drama ensued after Moreno’s goal, with Cristian Tello and Rober on target as the hosts made their numerical advantage count.

Betis begin their La Liga campaign away to Mallorca next Saturday, August 14 (18:30 BST).

Roma have a friendly on the same day at home to Moroccan side Raja Casablanca before a Europa Conference League play-off tie on August 19, and their Serie A season starts at Fiorentina on August 22 (19:45 BST).

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Qatar 2022: North Macedonia inflict historic qualifying defeat on Germany

Posted on Author Reporter

• Germany suffer first home World Cup qualifying loss since 2001 • Spain see off Kosovo despite error from goalkeeper Unai Simón North Macedonia stunned  Germany with a 2-1 World Cup qualifying victory in Duisburg, as Eljif Elmas’s 85th-minute winner earned the Balkan country what is surely their greatest ever win. Germany dominated the first half with […]
Sports

Fireworks as ‘student’, ‘master’ face-off at the Bridge

Posted on Author Tunde Sulaiman

Stamford Bridge in North London is the venue for the standout tie of Match Day 10 of the English Premier League when ‘Master’ Jose Mourinho arrives with his highflying Tottenham Hotspur to take on his former ‘student’ Frank Lampard who is now in charge of third placed Chelsea.   The two-time former Blues’ boss, who […]
Sports

Dubai club offers Ighalo £7m deal

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

…striker says no regrets playing for Man United A Dubai Club has offered former Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo a £7m-a-year deal just as he said an emotional goodbye to his Manchester United team mates as his loan came to an end on Saturday. Ighalo has also been linked with clubs in Saudi Arabia, Qatar […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica