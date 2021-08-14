Sports

Mourinho wants Iheanacho at Roma

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comments Off on Mourinho wants Iheanacho at Roma

Roma coach Jose Mourinho is considering making an offer for Super Eagles striker Kelechi Iheanacho if he fails to sign Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham. Iheanacho signed a new three-year Leicester City contract in April but he is now reported to be a transfer target for Mourinho’s AS Roma. The Serie A club have already agreed a £34million deal with Chelsea for Abraham, but the 23-year-old England international has asked for time to think about the offer.

The 23-year-old England striker must now decide if he wants to join the Italian club, who are managed by former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho. Abraham fell out of favour at Chelsea midway through last season as Thomas Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard as head coach and was left out of the squad for May’s Champions League final, despite being fully fit. The imminent arrival of Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan is set to push Abraham further down the pecking order and all but end the possibility of him staying at Stamford Bridge. Despite his limited game-time during the second half of last season, Abraham ended the campaign as Chelsea’s joint-top scorer with 12 goals.

He has featured in each of Chelsea’s three pre-season friendlies and could be involved as they take on Villarreal in the Super Cup final on Wednesday. Mourinho was in charge at Stamford Bridge as Abraham was coming through the Chelsea academy, but the forward didn’t make his first senior appearance for the Blues until after the Portuguese had left the club. Abraham’s form for Chelsea under Lampard saw him feature for England in Euro 2020 qualifying and in their most recent Nations League campaign, but a lack of playing time under Tuchel saw him fall out of Gareth Southgate’s plans in the months before this summer’s tournament.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Mayweather to return for exhibition bout with YouTuber Logan Paul

Posted on Author Reporter

  Floyd Mayweather will return to the boxing ring in February for an exhibition bout against YouTube personality Logan Paul, the undefeated former world champion announced on Instagram on Sunday. Mayweather, 43 and with an unblemished record of 50-0, last fought professionally in August 2017 when he won by TKO over mixed martial arts champion […]
Sports

Ministry takes delivery of 10,000 face masks for sporting activities

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

As part of efforts to stem the spread of the COVID- 19 pandemic, Youth Corps Members on Monday delivered more than 10,000 face masks to the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development to be distributed to athletes.   The ceremony which took place at the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development in Abuja, saw the […]
Sports

Invite Saka to Eagles, Ikpeba urges Rohr

Posted on Author Adeolu Johnson

Former Africa Footballer of the Year, Victor Ikpeba, has urged Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, to intensify efforts towards beating England to the allegiance of Arsenal’s wonderkid, Bukayo Saka. Saka has been a revelation for the Gunners this season, having a hand in 16 goals with his 12 assists in all competitions the most from […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica