Mourners besiege Ijebu-Igbo as Kashamu is buried

Abiodun, Amosun, others eulogise late senator

Ijebu-Igbo, the headquarters of Ijebu North Local Government Area of Ogun State, stood still yesterday as the remains of Senator Buruji Kashamu were committed to mother earth.

Kashamu, who was the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in 2019, died on Saturday following complications reportedly arising from coronavirus.

The politician, who represented Ogun East Senatorial District between 2015 and 2019, was aged 62. About 12:45p.m., the remains of the former National Assembly member were laid to rest at his private residence in Ijebu-Igbo in accordance with Islamic rites.

Hundreds of sympathisers, associates, party faithful and other mourners, who thronged the expansive residence, defied physical distancing protocols to bid the deceased farewell.

Security agents had a hectic time controlling the massive crowd that converged on the residence while the Grand Mufti of Ogun State Muslims, Sheikh Mikhail Sile Rufai, led the Janazah prayer for the late politician.

In his sermon, Rufai said death remains the inevitable end of all human beings and living things. The cleric described the late Kashamu as a generous man, who placed highest premium on the welfare of the people of his community.

He admonished the gathering to always remember death and engage in good deeds while alive. Dignitaries at the event included Governor Dapo Abiodun, Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo, former deputy governors in the state, Senator Adegbenga Kaka and Prince Segun Adesegun.

Others, who paid their last respect to the deceased, included the current Senator representing Ogun East, Lekan Mustapha, and the immediate past governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, who was represented by Abdul-Majeed Ekelojumati. Kashamu’s widow, Susan, and children wept uncontrollably as the body was lowered to the grave. Earlier about 10:40a.m., Ogun State Governor, Abiodun, arrived the Kashamu home in company with some of his aides and paid condolences to the family of the deceased.

Speaking with reporters after his condolence visit, the governor described Kashamu as his friend of 25 years who was a courageous, passionate and cheerful giver. Abiodun noted that the state political landscape would not be the same without him. He said: “Senator Buruji was someone I have known for the past 25 years.

He was very courageous, passionate and, most importantly, a cheerful giver, especially to the needy. “His death is one too many to the people of Ogun State. The state political landscape will never be the same without him. We offer our deepest condolences on behalf of myself, my family and all the good people of Ogun State.

“We pray Almighty will accept his soul, forgive his sins and grant him eternal peace.” Also, a former deputy governor of the state, Kaka, said the death of Kashamu was a great loss. Kaka, who was Kashamu’s predecessor at the Senate, prayed God to forgive his shortcomings and grant him eternal rest.

In the same vein, Kashamu’s running mate during the 2019 elections and former presidential spokesman, Dr. Reuben Abati, extolled the virtues of the late politician, saying he was “grossly misunderstood” in his lifetime. Abati also described Kashamu as “a very kind and large-hearted man,” who invested in the lives of the less privileged across the state.

He, however, expressed concern that a number of those who benefitted from him politically failed to show up at the burial. On his part, a former House of Representatives member, Hon. Abiodun Akinlade, said Kashamu’s departure came when his political experience and services were mostly needed in the state.

He said: “Prince lived life worthy of emulation as a man of strong conviction, versatility, brilliance, and philanthropic gestures. Ogun State has lost a man of strong will and a good fighter. A man you must love to hate and hate to love.

“His sudden demise will in no small way affect numerous people especially the downtrodden, his political, business associates and family members.”

