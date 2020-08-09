Mourners defy COVID-19 protocols as Kashamu buried in Ijebu-Igbo

*Abiodun, Amosun, others pay last respects

Ijebu-Igbo, the headquarters of Ijebu North Local Government Area of Ogun State, stood still on Sunday as the remains of Senator Buruji Kashamu were committed to mother earth.

Kashamu, who was the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in 2019, died on Saturday following complications reportedly arising from coronavirus.

The politician, who represented Ogun East Senatorial District between 2015 and 2019, was aged 62.

At about 12.45pm, the remains of the former National Assembly member were laid to rest at his private residence in Ijebu-Igbo in accordance with Islamic rites.

Hundreds of sympathisers, associates, party faithful and other mourners, who thronged the expansive residence, defied physical distancing protocols to bid the deceased farewell.

Security agents had hectic time controlling the massive crowd that converged on the residence while the Grand Mufti of Ogun State Muslims, Sheikh Mikhail Sile Rufai, led the Janazah prayer for the late politician.

In his sermon, Rufai said death remains the inevitable end of all human beings and living things.

The cleric described the late Kashamu as a generous man, who placed highest premium on the welfare of the people of his community.

He admonished the gathering to always remember death and engage in good deeds while alive.

Dignitaries at the event included Governor Dapo Abiodun, Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo, former deputy governors in the state, Senator Adegbenga Kaka and Prince Segun Adesegun.

Others, who paid their last respect to the deceased, included the current Senator representing Ogun East, Lekan Mustapha, and the immediate past governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, who was represented by Abdul-Majeed Ekelojumati.

The widow of the deceased, Susan and her children wept uncontrollably as the body was lowered to the grave.

Earlier at about 10:40am, Governor Dapo Abiodun arrived the Kashamu home in company with some of his aides and paid condolences to the family of the deceased.

Speaking with reporters after his condolence visit, the governor described Kashamu as his friend of 25 years who was a courageous, passionate and cheerful giver.

Abiodun noted that the state political landscape would not be the same without him.

