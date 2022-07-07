…mourns demise of OPEC scribe, Barkindo

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has described the demise of the Secretary General of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Dr.Mohammed Barkindo as a huge loss to Nigeria. Kalu, while acknowledging the remarkable contributions of the late Barkindo to the oil and gas industry across the globe, stressed that the deceased was an accomplished professional in the oil and gas industry, adding that his leadership qualities stood him out among his contemporaries. The former Governor commiserated with the government and people of Adamawa state and stakeholders in the oil and gas industry, noting that the good deeds of the deceased cannot be forgotten. In a condolence message, Kalu urged the Barkindo family to sustain the worthy legacies of the deceased. He said: “I received with sadness the news of the passing of the Secretary General of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Dr. Mohammed Barkindo.”
Related Articles
Father, son abducted by unknown gunmen in Abuja
Unknown gunmen on Friday allegedly abducted a father and son from their family house in Yangoji, Kwali Area council of the Federal Capital Territory. It was said that Abdullahi Benda and his 23 year old son, Jibrin Bende were abducted and taken to an undisclosed destination by their abductors. A source close to the victims, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Report: Muhammad cartoonist killed in traffic collision
A Swedish cartoonist who sketched the Prophet Muhammad’s head on a dog’s body has died in a traffic accident, according to local media. Lars Vilks was reportedly travelling in a civilian police vehicle which collided with a truck near the town of Markaryd in southern Sweden. Two police officers were also killed and the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
SON links banditry to absence of standards
The Standards Organisation of Nigeria has said a link could be found between absence of or poor standards and the current high rate of banditry and insecurity in the country. The Director General of SON, Mallam Farouk Salim, stated this in Lagos yesterday, during a workshop for energy, oil and gas correspondents. While lamenting the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)