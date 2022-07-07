…mourns demise of OPEC scribe, Barkindo

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has described the demise of the Secretary General of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Dr.Mohammed Barkindo as a huge loss to Nigeria. Kalu, while acknowledging the remarkable contributions of the late Barkindo to the oil and gas industry across the globe, stressed that the deceased was an accomplished professional in the oil and gas industry, adding that his leadership qualities stood him out among his contemporaries. The former Governor commiserated with the government and people of Adamawa state and stakeholders in the oil and gas industry, noting that the good deeds of the deceased cannot be forgotten. In a condolence message, Kalu urged the Barkindo family to sustain the worthy legacies of the deceased. He said: “I received with sadness the news of the passing of the Secretary General of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Dr. Mohammed Barkindo.”

