News

…mourns demise of OPEC scribe, Barkindo

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has described the demise of the Secretary General of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Dr.Mohammed Barkindo as a huge loss to Nigeria. Kalu, while acknowledging the remarkable contributions of the late Barkindo to the oil and gas industry across the globe, stressed that the deceased was an accomplished professional in the oil and gas industry, adding that his leadership qualities stood him out among his contemporaries. The former Governor commiserated with the government and people of Adamawa state and stakeholders in the oil and gas industry, noting that the good deeds of the deceased cannot be forgotten. In a condolence message, Kalu urged the Barkindo family to sustain the worthy legacies of the deceased. He said: “I received with sadness the news of the passing of the Secretary General of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Dr. Mohammed Barkindo.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Father, son abducted by unknown gunmen in Abuja

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

Unknown gunmen on Friday allegedly abducted a father and son from their family house in Yangoji, Kwali Area council of the Federal Capital Territory. It was said that Abdullahi Benda and his 23 year old son, Jibrin Bende were abducted and taken to an undisclosed destination by their abductors. A source close to the victims, […]
News

Report: Muhammad cartoonist killed in traffic collision

Posted on Author Reporter

  A Swedish cartoonist who sketched the Prophet Muhammad’s head on a dog’s body has died in a traffic accident, according to local media. Lars Vilks was reportedly travelling in a civilian police vehicle which collided with a truck near the town of Markaryd in southern Sweden. Two police officers were also killed and the […]
News

SON links banditry to absence of standards

Posted on Author Anna Oboho

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria has said a link could be found between absence of or poor standards and the current high rate of banditry and insecurity in the country. The Director General of SON, Mallam Farouk Salim, stated this in Lagos yesterday, during a workshop for energy, oil and gas correspondents. While lamenting the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica