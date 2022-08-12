News

Movie producer seeks end to injustice in Nigeria

Posted on Author Chinyere Abiaziem Comment(0)

London-based Nigerian, Toyin Nike has called for solution to the growing injustice system in the society, particularly Nigeria. The movie producer of ‘Identical Justice’, and former footballer said the injustice suffered by her late cousin influenced her debut movie.

Nike who left Nigeria during her teen years and is presently on a visit in the country viewed that the society will be a lot better when there is respect for sanity of life and other human rights. “There is always injustice in Nigeria especially by people who are I’m possession of power. My cousin was in JABU and what happened to him that led to his death was sealed. It is something I do not want to dwell on because it is a painful memory,” Nike stated in a media chat. However, on dealing with drug and alcohol abuse particularly among youths, the mother of two appealed that youths be determined to steer clear off harmful habits and seek help from the right quarters.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Counter-insurgency: We’re training over 100 pilots nationwide –NAF

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), yesterday, said over 100 pilots were undergoing flying training at various flying institutions across the country. It said the training ranges from Basic Fighter Training, Basic Transport Training, Ab-Initio Flying Training, Initial and Basic Training and Helicopter Pilot Training. The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, disclosed […]
News Top Stories

APC waits on PDP for zoning

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja

As the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress APC ought to have concluded its zoning arrangements since the structures were already in place.   However, this has not been as the party is afraid of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its zoning arrangements.   According to a chieftain of APC, the prayer of […]
News

Navy, EFCC reject Senate bill criminalising ransom payments

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Nigerian Navy and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have rejected the proposed criminalisation of ransom payment to kidnappers to secure release of victims. A representative of the Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral KO Egbuchulam, expressed the position of the Navy yesterday at the National Assembly, Abuja, during a public hearing on Terrorism […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica