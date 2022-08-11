Movie producer seeks end to injustice in Nigeria

A London-based Nigerian, Toyin Nike has called for a solution to the growing injustice system in the society, particularly in Nigeria.

The movie producer of ‘Identical Justice’, and former footballer said the injustice suffered by her late cousin influenced her debut movie.

Nike, who left Nigeria during her teen years and is presently on a visit in the country, viewed that the society will be a lot better when there is respect for sanity of life and other human rights.

“There is always injustice in Nigeria especially by people who are I’m possession of power. My cousin was in JABU and what happened to him that led to his death was sealed. It is something I do not want to dwell on because it is a painful memory,” Nike stated in a media chat.

However, on dealing with drug and alcohol abuse particularly among youths, the mother of two appealed that youths be determined to steer clear off such harmful habits and seek help from the right quarters.

