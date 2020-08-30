Movie producers postpone election, dissolved Ralph Nwadike led executives

Registered Trustees of Association of Movies Producers Nigeria have postponed their election till further noticed.

The association in a Statement yesterday made available to journalists in Lagos said the election that was supposed to hold at No 16, Bassie Ogamba Street, Surulere has been postponed.

The statement which read in part: “The postponement of the election was reached at the extraordinary Congress meeting held at the National Secretariat, No. 16, Bassie Ogamba Street, Surulere, Lagos on Friday, August 28, 2020. Consequently, the affairs of the Association would now be run by the Board of Trustees comprising of Mr. Zeb Ejiro, Mr. Shola Adeyemi and Mr. Joe Dudun.

Also in attendance at the meeting are representatives of the association from Kano, Kogi, Niger, River, Bayelsa and Anambra State respectively.

Meanwhile, Ralph Nwadike led Executives whose tenure expired in November, 2019 has been dissolved.

