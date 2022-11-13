Body & Soul

Movies, best learning tool for the society –Actress Gechi Gexh

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Fast-rising Nollywood Producer, Ogechi Tonukari, also known as Gechi Gexh, has made her way into the world of movie production with ‘Miss Perfect.

While presenting her first movie to the media, Gechi explained that movies remains one of the best tools for the society to learn about what is happening around them. “I feel the best way to reach out to society and send a strong message is through my work.

People listen or learn better when they are not forced and through what they enjoy,” she said. From the stable Gechi Exclusive Production, her production outfit, the movie stars like Okey Uzoechi, Bolaji Ogunmola, Oby Titus, Gechi Gexh, Gloria Okafor, Tony Tidy and Kayode Freeman, delivered a stellar performance to make the movie worthwhile.

The actress cum producer says that her love for entertainment drove her to produce the movie, which entertains and has a strong message for its viewers. As an actress, she starred in the lar Series Tinsel 2017-till date (day player)and Women of Power 2019. She also starred in the movies ‘Dead Silent’ in 2018, ‘Without love’ in 2019, ‘Not my Throne’, ‘Warriors in Heels’ in 2020 and ‘Tantrum’ 2021.

The actress further stated that ‘Miss Perfect’, which is officially her first production, is showing on Africa Magic Showcase, Channel 151, as well as on the streaming platform, Showmax.

The Movie follows the life of a self-righteous lady who sees nothing wrong with herself but finds fault in everyone who comes her way. Shot in Lagos, the producer of the flick says that it reflects the extremes in religion and its unseen effect on society.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

2Baba, Zlatan feature on Sound Sultan’s posthumous EP ‘Reality Chq’

Posted on Author Ifeoma Ononye with Edwin Usoboh

The first posthumous extended play (EP) of Sound Sultan, the late Nigerian rapper, has been released. The five-track body of work was shared on streaming platforms on Friday. In the project, the musician enlists the help of 2Baba for ‘Sirens’, Zlatan for ‘Levels’, and Bella Shmurda for ‘Reality Cheque’. Other songs on the extended play […]
Body & Soul

I charmed a madman!

Posted on Author Juliet Bumah

Adele had posted her leg in cast in the WhatsApp group her children created years ago so they could be in touch with her. They named the group, Mum’s Room. In there, they talked about everything, from a kiss to academic challenge. They laughed, cried, fought, aligned and realigned.   Above all, they discussed family […]
Body & Soul

Toyin Lawani to host Lagos Fashion Fair Master Classes in September

Posted on Author Ifeoma Ononye

Atlantic Exhibition Limited, organiser of Lagos Fashion Fair in parnership with Africa Fashion Week Nigeria is hosting the 2022 edition of fashion exhibition come September, 2022. To make the fashion event more educative, the CEO Atlantic Exhibition Ltd, Ayodeji Olugbade and the founder of African Fashion Week London and Nigeria, Princess Ademiluyi unveiled Master Class […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica