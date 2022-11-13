Movies, best learning tool for the society –Actress Gechi Gexh

Fast-rising Nollywood Producer, Ogechi Tonukari, also known as Gechi Gexh, has made her way into the world of movie production with ‘Miss Perfect.

While presenting her first movie to the media, Gechi explained that movies remains one of the best tools for the society to learn about what is happening around them. “I feel the best way to reach out to society and send a strong message is through my work.

People listen or learn better when they are not forced and through what they enjoy,” she said. From the stable Gechi Exclusive Production, her production outfit, the movie stars like Okey Uzoechi, Bolaji Ogunmola, Oby Titus, Gechi Gexh, Gloria Okafor, Tony Tidy and Kayode Freeman, delivered a stellar performance to make the movie worthwhile.

The actress cum producer says that her love for entertainment drove her to produce the movie, which entertains and has a strong message for its viewers. As an actress, she starred in the lar Series Tinsel 2017-till date (day player)and Women of Power 2019. She also starred in the movies ‘Dead Silent’ in 2018, ‘Without love’ in 2019, ‘Not my Throne’, ‘Warriors in Heels’ in 2020 and ‘Tantrum’ 2021.

The actress further stated that ‘Miss Perfect’, which is officially her first production, is showing on Africa Magic Showcase, Channel 151, as well as on the streaming platform, Showmax.

The Movie follows the life of a self-righteous lady who sees nothing wrong with herself but finds fault in everyone who comes her way. Shot in Lagos, the producer of the flick says that it reflects the extremes in religion and its unseen effect on society.

