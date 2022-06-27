Metro & Crime

…mow down another Catholic priest in Edo

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu, Benin Comment(0)

A Catholic Priest, Rev. Father Osia was yesterday morning kidnapped by gunmen in Ikabigbo community in Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State. It was learnt that the Priest was preparing for Sunday Mass in the early hours of the day when gunmen stormed his residence in the community and took him into the bush.

 

A source said the community vigilance group are already combing the bush to rescue the kidnapped priest. He said the gunmen shot one  of the community boys searching for the kidnapped reverend father and he was rushed to a hospital at Auchi where he was referred to Irrua Specialist Hospital for treatment.

 

The traditional ruler of the community, Bramah Alegeh who confirmed the development said efforts are on to get the Catholic Priest released.”

 

He said the police and the army in collaboration with local vigilance are combing the bush to ensure his release. When contacted, the Edo State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Chidi Nwanbor, said he is in Church and would get back to our reporter.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

