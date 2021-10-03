Mowe-Ifafo axis deserve govt attention

Mr. Raheem Ajisafe is the Chairman of Harmony Area Community Development Committee comprising over 60 Community Development Associations in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area in Ogun State. In this interview with AMADA MENEKE, he speaks of challenges faced by residents of the Mowe-Ibafo axis and other developmenta issues and projects

How do you describe the challenges faced by residents in Mowe-Ibafo in commuting to and from Lagos daily?

That question is wide because when you talk about challenges we have many challenges. In the first place as a resident it is at the edge of Ogun State with Abeokuta is the capital.

So we are at the edge hence we are not enjoying the facilities of the government at all. So as a community leader, we can only make efforts to put some things in order, to put things right within our capacity.

The roads, for instance are bad and vehicles are going to mechanics all the time. The streets, the major roads, even the expressway that belongs to the Federal Government are suffering. We know of other areas in this nation, other regions where the roads are rehabilitated within 12 months, 24 months and 18 months.

The whole road which should have been completed since 2014 are still being patched. They have been patching the road so they don’t regard this area as anything. Talk about electricity supply.

The same thing the state and federal government have not done anything about it despite the fact that they are from the same political party. The Federal Government is in the same party with the state government in Ogun yet they cannot liaise and communicate together to make sure we have reasonable lights around here.

This is a megacity whether Ogun State likes it or not, and they will soon get to know. There is no road and electricity is bad. When the major roads are blocked and we don’t have link roads to Lagos.

There are supposed to be link roads, but the Redeemed Christian Church of God has covered the entire bush back to Lagos and the other side where we have link roads too Siun Ofada, Mowe- Ibafo or Orimerumu-Ibafo down to Magboro. We have about five or six big bridges which we need to do before communities can be grading on their own. Each of these bridges would not cost less than N4 million.

That means we are expecting around N25 million before those bridges before Mowe Ibafo can be utilised. So, here we are doing the little we can. I happened to be the Financial Secretary in the Local Government, health officials in Mowe area CDC.

New executive chairman in Harmony CDC, we only find individual citizens making noise and fighting themselves on things that would not bring results because they don’t know and they thought they know. Mowe Ibafo is not enjoying the kind of life we deserve to live.

What do you think should be done about the traffic?

The government knows what to do but they decided not to do it. The road owned by the Federal Government, if they want that job to be completed between now and December they will do it.

They raise fund and give it to the contractor, and give the contractor the deadline to complete the project. Supervisors should be there at intervals to supervise the quality of work, even if they want to block the entire one lane, it will be blocked and they would complete it from interchange down to Berger in Lagos.

Then we would shift to the other lane and they would face the other lane. But instead they break the road into pieces. That is not how to serve humanity.

This makes us age very fast, fall sick and sending people into the hospital because of stress. Our vehicles too suffer a lot

How do you see the pace of work on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway?

How many kilometers have they constructed? They only break it into two, little distance will be covered and some other areas of the projects, it doesn’t go smoothly. The pace of work is disturbing.

How are the people affected by power supply?

We all know that power supply in Nigeria is a challenge, but notwithstanding most of the communities gather to connect their wires, poles to service the entire community then only three months or six months after spending about N3 million to buy and install transformer you discovered that even they spent twice of that same amount to power the electricity At the end of the day we do not see the value in the power supply.

IBEDC is just there to slap the masses they are not giving us what we want. It was not a IBEDC that brought light to Mowe-Ibafo. It was the communities.

We spend our money. It is a big problem and we were able to compel the former Minister of Power, Mr. Raji Fashola to this area. He spoke to us, held meeting with us and promised us but we have not gotten any result.

The only solution to Mowe-Ibafo electricity supply is for the Federal Government to come and step our own lights down in Asese under the power line.

We would have our own power plant and station for Mowe-Ibafo axis. It will no longer be a hub where they are just cheating us we exorbitant bills and all sorts.

It has been said that residents practically provide their amenities- water, road, schools and transformers. How true is this?

It is true. Residents do it on their own. We have some towns with thousands of people and there is no single hospital. I am not talking about just public but private as well.

As popular as it is you can imagine except the Olowotedo Public Health Centre which I opened there no single hospital in that town. We do everything. This community service, that is a selfless service and it is the surest help we have which we depend on.

How do you see Ogun state government approach to community development?

We are partners in progress. We have the Ministry of Community Development and Cooperative whose sole assignment is managing community activities through the CDA, CDC, the zone which is the local government, the senatorial and his state council.

We hold meetings and identify projects but up to date we have not received anything from that end we have not seen any development.

