Moyes blasts fixtures postponement

West Ham United manager David Moyes has questioned the decision of the Premier League to postpone three matches last month because of the coronavirus pandemic. Fixtures between Newcastle and Aston Villa, Everton against Manchester City and Tottenham versus Fulham were all called off in December following outbreaks of Covid-19 among the squads of some of the teams involved. Each game is judged on an individual basis with the Premier League making the final decision on whether a fixture should go ahead.

JUST IN: Former Liverpool manager, Gerard Houllier, dies aged 73

  Former Liverpool and France manager Gerard Houllier has died, according to French media. The 73-year-old, who also managed Aston Villa, Olympique Lyonnais and Paris St Germain, passed away after having a heart operation in Paris, L’Equipe said. Former England striker Michael Owen, who played under Houllier at Liverpool, wrote on Twitter: “Absolutely heartbroken to […]
Serie A: Juve claim ninth straight title as Ronaldo sets up Sampdoria win

  Juventus have won the Serie A title for the ninth successive season after goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Federico Bernardeschi earned a 2-0 win at home to Sampdoria. Ronaldo opened the scoring on the stroke of half-time from a clever free-kick routine, firing into the bottom corner from Miralem Pjanic’s ball across the area. It was […]
EPL: Chelsea put down stubborn Leeds to go top

*Man United stage another fightback to beat Hammers, Man City outclass Fulham as Burnley, Everton battle to draw Chelsea went top of the Premier League as they came from behind to beat Leeds United in their first game in front of fans for nine months. Former Blues striker Patrick Bamford, who spent five years at […]

