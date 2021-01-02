Moyes blasts fixtures postponement

West Ham United manager David Moyes has questioned the decision of the Premier League to postpone three matches last month because of the coronavirus pandemic. Fixtures between Newcastle and Aston Villa, Everton against Manchester City and Tottenham versus Fulham were all called off in December following outbreaks of Covid-19 among the squads of some of the teams involved. Each game is judged on an individual basis with the Premier League making the final decision on whether a fixture should go ahead.

