Moyo Lawal denies sex-for-money rumour

Curvy Nollywood actress, Moyo Lawal, has denied claims on social media that she offers sex for money. The film star took to her Instagram page to put out a video monologue where she described herself as “well-behaved”. Moyo also said that she has had years where she abstained from sex completely.

“About this matter, I wanted to keep quiet because I’m not a fighter and neither do I know how to insult. However, I made way too many sacrifices and said no to too many things. Even people who dated me are on this app,” she said. “They know how I’m when it comes to sex matters. The last thing you can try to use and drag me down is sex.

“I can beat my chest anywhere. When it comes to being decent, I’m top-10. Whatever I’ve done, I have never been as bad as a regular girl. I’m not a saint neither am I married. So I have the liberty to do anything I want.” In the caption of the video, she added: “Let us stick to the truth. I can beat my chest anywhere that I have been better behaved.

I have had years where I abstained completely you think with that kind of self-control, I still won’t have sense than most regular girls and even some married women?” Lawal had her acting debut in the series ‘Shallow Waters’. She became very popular over her role in ‘Tinsel’. She’s also known for taking part in the series like ‘Binta and Friends’, ‘Flatmates’, ‘Jenifa’s Diary’, and ‘Super Story’.

