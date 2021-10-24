Arts & Entertainments

Moyo Lawal: I’m scared of raising kids

Posted on

Curvy Nollywood actress, Moyo Lawal, says she is scared of raising kids because of the stress that comes with it.

The movie star was reacting to the backlash trailing her recent thoughts on relationship and marriage on Saturday.

Lawal had recently written via her Instagram handle: “This sleeping alone thing, ayam not doing anymore jare. Last last, single mother things because doing the right thing has no reward.”

But the post had elicited reactions, with some of her followers calling it an insult to marriage as an institution and single mothers.

Reacting in an another post, the movie star said her earlier post was misconstrued.

Lawal disclosed that she cherishes marriage as an institution. She also said that she appreciates the efforts of single mothers.

The actress added that her earlier post was to address her fears about raising children, adding that “I just want to watch cartoons and eat.

“Marriage is beautiful and challenging. I grew up with both my parents. Single mothers should be awarded. Is it easy? What I am really running from is raising kids. Let’s be guided.

“Raising kids is hard. Anyone doing it is a superhero and deserves to be awarded every day. Loyalty is easy for some of us. It’s raising the kids that terrifies us. I see my friends do it and I am in awe of their strength because I just want to watch cartoons and eat.”66

 

 

