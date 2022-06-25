Mozambique 2022: Supersand Eagles to square off against Libya

Nigeria’s Supersand Eagles are set to return to international competition with the Confederation of African Football having confirmed that they will battle Libya in a two-leg playoff for a spot at this year’s Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations to be hosted by Mozambique.

The Eagles are two-time African champions, having won then African Beach Soccer Championship in 2007 and 2009, and were runners-up in 2010. The team also reached the quarter finals of the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup in Italy in 2011, losing to Brazil after extra time. Mozambique will host this year’s Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations, 21st – 30th October. All seven winners of the two-leg playoffs will join hosts Mozambique at the finals, with the two finalists to represent Africa at next year’s FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup finals in the United Arab Emirates.

