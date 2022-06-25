Sports

Mozambique 2022: Supersand Eagles to square off against Libya

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Nigeria’s Supersand Eagles are set to return to international competition with the Confederation of African Football having confirmed that they will battle Libya in a two-leg playoff for a spot at this year’s Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations to be hosted by Mozambique.

The Eagles are two-time African champions, having won then African Beach Soccer Championship in 2007 and 2009, and were runners-up in 2010. The team also reached the quarter finals of the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup in Italy in 2011, losing to Brazil after extra time. Mozambique will host this year’s Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations, 21st – 30th October. All seven winners of the two-leg playoffs will join hosts Mozambique at the finals, with the two finalists to represent Africa at next year’s FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup finals in the United Arab Emirates.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Birmingham 2022 C’Wealth Games: NOC, British High Commission promise hitch-free visas for Team Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), has assured the nation’s contingent to the fastapproaching Commonwealth Games in Birmingham that they would not suffer any form of visa hitches if they meet prescribed visa requirements and deadline for submission. The 2022 Commonwealth Games also known as Birmingham 2022 will hold in England from July 28 to August […]
Sports

Lagos plans to engage 56,000 youths daily in sports – LSSC DG

Posted on Author AJIBADE OLUSESAN

The Director-General of the Lagos State Sports Commission, Oluwatoyin Gafaar, told AJIBADE OLUSESAN that Governor Babjide Sanwo-Olu is using sports to combat crime and other social vices in the state. Lagos hosted Aisha Buhari Invitational Tournament, what was the significance of bringing such international competition to the state? We know for a fact that the […]
Sports

Green Eagles’ Thompson Usiyan is dead

Posted on Author Reporter

  Thompson Usiyan, former Green Eagles of Nigeria player is dead. He died at the age of 65 in his Lamest, Redonda Beach home, California, United States. A family member of Usiyan put a call to Sokonnect about 12:15p.m to confirm the death. However, details about his death are still sketchy as at press time. It […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica