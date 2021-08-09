News

Mozambique port retaken from rebels

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Rwandan and Mozambican troops have retaken a key port city from Islamist militants in northern Mozambique, the Rwandan military says.

It says Mocímboa da Praia was the rebels’ last stronghold. It is located in Cabo Delgado province, home to one of Africa’s biggest gas fields, reports the BBC.

The insurgents have not yet commented.

Last month, Rwanda sent 1,000 soldiers to Mozambique to fight the militants, who launched an insurgency in 2017.

More than 3,000 people have been killed and 820,000 displaced during the conflict.

The Mozambican armed force have been struggling to regain control of the province.

“The port city of Mocímboa da Praia , a major stronghold of the insurgency for more than two years has been captured by Rwandan and Mozambican security forces,” the Rwanda Defence Force tweeted on Sunday.

Force spokesman Col. Ronald Rwivanga later told the AFP news agency that the port “was the last stronghold of the insurgents, marking the end of the first phase of counter-insurgency operations”.

“We will continue with security operations to completely pacify those areas,” the spokesman added, voicing hopes that the displaced people would soon be able to return to their homes.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

NAMA, NCAA issue NOTAM circular for int’l flights

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

To ensure that international flights resumed on September 5, the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) has issued Notice To Airmen (NOTAM) for air traffic control clearance. Managing Director of NAMA, Capt. Fola Akinkuotu, said NOTAM was issued immediately a circular was received from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) yesterday, adding that the “NOTAM takes […]
News

Leadership crisis: Secondus knows fate Tuesday

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJ A

The committee set up by the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will meet on Tuesday to mediate on the leadership crisis in the party. Tomorrow, PDP governors will meet to deliberate on the crisis.   Chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal had in a statement immediately the crisis […]
News Top Stories

Anambra 2021: Soludo becomes APGA’s guber candidate

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo and Echezona Okafor

…as factional group suspends former CBN gov The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), loyal to Governor Willie Obiano, Wednesday, elected Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo as its gubernatorial candidate for the Anambra State gubernatorial poll taking place in November. This is coming as the APGA faction led by Mr Jude Okeke announced the suspension of Soludo […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica