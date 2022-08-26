Islam

MPAC demands justice for gruesome murder of Shaykh Muhammad Goni

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

The Muslims Public Affairs Centre (MPAC) is seeking justice for the late Islamic cleric from Yobe State, Sheikh Muhammad Goni, who was murdered in cold blood for showing kindness to a fellow Nigerian. Goni, was allegedly shot dead by a member of the Nigerian armed forces, Lance Corporal John Gabriel, after the Shaykh found him stranded on the road, and offered him a ride to his barrack.

MPAC, in a statement to New Telegraph said the cruelty of the merciless killer is beyond imagination. “Employed to provide and guarantee security and peace, Lance Corporal John, turning on a man that had offered him help, killed Shaykh Goni in the same military uniform and with the same gun tax-payers gave him to protect Nigerians.

imagine returning an act of kindness with three shots to the skull. It’s time to act. “Thankfully the perpetrator of this heinous crime and his collaborator have been apprehended. It’s most important that justice is served in a timely manner, and seen to be served.

“The action of bad eggs and vicious killers within the armed forces, like Lance Corporal John, is a threat to the sacrifices being made every day by men in uniform and especially by those at the war front repelling the threats and attacks of the terrorist group Boko Haram, bandits and kidnappers. “The military must respond to this vicious attack on an innocent man and on the military institution by ensuring that its recruitment and training policies are strengthened to prevent killers from using the uniform and rifles to commit crimes. “There is no way to sleep if those wearing the uniform cannot be trusted or helped when stranded,” MPAC stated. Shaykh Muhammad Goni was murdered in cold blood by Lance Corporal John Gabriel and an accomplice Adamu Gideon, both of the Nigerian Army, 241 Recce Batallion, Nguru, Yobe State, on Friday, 20th August, 2022.

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

