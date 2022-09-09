MPAC Nigeria laments gruesome murder of another Islamic scholar in S’East

The Muslims Public Affairs Centre (MPAC) has again condemned the violent attack on another Muslim scholar, Shaykh Ibrahim Iyiorji, who was attacked at his house in Isu, Onicha LGA of Ebonyi State, recently by gunmen alleged to be members of the terrorist group IPOB. The Executive Chairman, MPAC Nigeria, Disu Kamor, made this known in a press release that that IPOB has a track record of targeting Muslims in the South-Eastern region and attacking their places of worship. He said that Shaykh Iyiorji was rushed to the Federal Teaching Hospital Abakaliki but eventually died on yesterday, Monday 5th September 2022.

Kamor’s MPAC Nigeria said: “Who targeted and murdered Shaykh Ibrahim Iyiorji? What was his crime to die in such a gruesome situation- murdered in cold blood in front of his family members? Who are those specifically targeting the Muslims of the South-Eastern states, who are largely indigenous to the area and now currently under existential threat due to domestic acts of terrorism?” It will be remembered that MPAC has repeatedly called the attention of the government, the law enforcement agencies and the good people of this region to the growing threats faced by Muslims in this region, the dangers posed to freedom of practice of Islam and attacks on mosques. He said: “Once again, the government, the law enforcement agencies and the human right groups need to do more to ensure that these tragic stories end with this unfortunate incident of the murder of Shaykh Iyiorji.

“As we mourn the death of the Shaykh, and commiserate with his family and immediate community, we call on the governments of the South-Eastern region of Nigeria to take responsibility for the lives and properties of the Muslims living in the region, and save them from incessant attacks by those determined to exterminate them and eradicate the practice of Islam in the region. “We call on the Nigerian Government to act now to ensure that no Nigerian carries a price tag as a result of the religion he or she practices anywhere in Nigeria. “Shaykh Ibrahim Iyiorji was murdered in his own house, and this is a murder too many. May Allah forgive Shaykh Ibrahim Iyiorji and accept him as a martyr.”

