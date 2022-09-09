Islam

MPAC Nigeria laments gruesome murder of another Islamic scholar in S’East

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

The Muslims Public Affairs Centre (MPAC) has again condemned the violent attack on another Muslim scholar, Shaykh Ibrahim Iyiorji, who was attacked at his house in Isu, Onicha LGA of Ebonyi State, recently by gunmen alleged to be members of the terrorist group IPOB. The Executive Chairman, MPAC Nigeria, Disu Kamor, made this known in a press release that that IPOB has a track record of targeting Muslims in the South-Eastern region and attacking their places of worship. He said that Shaykh Iyiorji was rushed to the Federal Teaching Hospital Abakaliki but eventually died on yesterday, Monday 5th September 2022.

Kamor’s MPAC Nigeria said: “Who targeted and murdered Shaykh Ibrahim Iyiorji? What was his crime to die in such a gruesome situation- murdered in cold blood in front of his family members? Who are those specifically targeting the Muslims of the South-Eastern states, who are largely indigenous to the area and now currently under existential threat due to domestic acts of terrorism?” It will be remembered that MPAC has repeatedly called the attention of the government, the law enforcement agencies and the good people of this region to the growing threats faced by Muslims in this region, the dangers posed to freedom of practice of Islam and attacks on mosques. He said: “Once again, the government, the law enforcement agencies and the human right groups need to do more to ensure that these tragic stories end with this unfortunate incident of the murder of Shaykh Iyiorji.

“As we mourn the death of the Shaykh, and commiserate with his family and immediate community, we call on the governments of the South-Eastern region of Nigeria to take responsibility for the lives and properties of the Muslims living in the region, and save them from incessant attacks by those determined to exterminate them and eradicate the practice of Islam in the region. “We call on the Nigerian Government to act now to ensure that no Nigerian carries a price tag as a result of the religion he or she practices anywhere in Nigeria. “Shaykh Ibrahim Iyiorji was murdered in his own house, and this is a murder too many. May Allah forgive Shaykh Ibrahim Iyiorji and accept him as a martyr.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Islam

‘We can use religion to promote peace in Africa if…’

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Vce President Yemi Osinbajo has said that religion can be used to promote peace in African countries, if the religious leaders in the continent could work together to ensure spiritual upliftment of individuals and communities. This was even as the Senegalbased Grand Khalifa of Tijjaniya Movement, Worldwide, His Eminence, Sheikh Muhammadu Mahi Ibrahim Niass prayed […]
Islam

Don’t neglect your last home, Sheikh Eleha warns

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Disturbed by the rising cases of insecurity and neglect of most cemeteries across the country, especially in the southwest, the Director General of the Daarul-Na’im Academy, Sheikh Imran Abdul-MojeedEleha, has called on every Nigerian, particularly Muslims, to pay special attention to the cemetery, describing it as everyone’s family house and final estate. Sheikh Abdul-Mojeed Eleha […]
Islam

How Saudi, Sultan make unanimous announcement on Eid-el-Fitri Day

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

Details have emerged on how the Kingdim of Saudi Arabia and the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) – under the leadership of its President- General and Sultan of Sokoto, Alh. Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, unanimously declared that there was no proven report of the sighting of the crescent of Shawwal, 1442 AH on the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica