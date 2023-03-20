MPC: Analysts expect another rate hike amid rising inflation

Citing the increase in headline inflation to 21.91 per cent in February from 21.82per cent in January, analysts have said that they expect members of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to again vote for another hike in the benchmark interest rate- Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) at the end of their two-day meeting tomorrow. For instance, commenting on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and inflation report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) last Wednesday, analysts at Coronation Merchant Bank noted that while February’s headline in-flation increased by 9bps (when compared with the previous month) to 21.91 per cent y/y, on a month-on-month basis, the headline inflation declined to 1.71 per cent from 1.87 per cent recorded in the previous month.

They further noted that food inflation, at 24.35 per cent, recorded an increase of 4bps when compared with the previous month. On their expectations of the outcome of the MPC meeting this week, the analysts said: “According to the CBN/MPC, structural issues such as insecurity, inadequate power supply, and poor logistics, remain key drivers of inflation. Others include elevated commodity prices and exchange rate pressure. February’s headline inflation increased by 9bps (when compared with the previous month) to 21.91 per cent y/y. Our expectation was 6bps higher at 21.97y/y.

“The MPC is scheduled to hold its next meeting on March 20 and 21, ‘23. Given the MPC’s resolve to restore price stability, another policy rate hike is not far-fetched.” Similarly, in their reaction to the NBS’ CPI and inflation report, analysts at Financial Derivatives Company(FDC), said they expect the inflation to increase again in March due to the CBN’s recent announcement that the old N200, N500 and N1,000 notes remain legal tender till December 31, 2023. The analysts said that the reversed policy on the old naira denominations could intensify the price pressure on domestic commodities, adding that to tackle this, they expect the MPC to continue with its tightening stance at its meeting on March 20 and 21. As the analysts put it, “the upward movement in inflation(February) contradicts the global inflation trends. US inflation fell again for the eighth consecutive time in February to 6.0 per cent. In the same vein, China’s annual inflation rate fell to 1.0 per cent in February 2023 from 2.1 per cent in the prior month, the weakest point since February 2022. “In the same vein, inflation declined to 8.5% in the EU in February from 8.6 per cent in January. Nigerians all of a sudden saw the exaggerated effect of cash on the trading sector (wholesale and retail). Most noticeable is the impact of tips at various points in the service value chain from restaurants to bars and police checkpoints. “Businesses were virtually paralyzed because of the cash effect on the economy. Nigeria’s inflation aside from December when inflation slowed on consumer price resistance has continued to skyrocket. Inflation rose by an average of 0.59 per cent in the last 12 months. “Inflation is expected to increase again in March as the reversed policy on the old naira denominations could intensify the price pressure on domestic commodities, albeit slowly. We also expect the MPC to remain hawkish in its meeting on March 20 and 21.”

