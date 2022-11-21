MPC: Analysts expect another rate hike amid rising inflation

Stories, Tony Chukwunyem With latest data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showing that headline inflation rose for the ninth straight month to hit 21.09 per cent in October, from 20.77 per cent in September, analysts have said that they are expecting members of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), to again vote to hike the benchmark interest rate-the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR)- at the end of its twoday meeting tomorrow.

At their last meeting, which held in September, the MPC members, citing the need to tame persistent high inflation, voted to raise the MPR from 14 percent to 15.5 per cent, the third consecutive increase in 2022. The committee also raised the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) to 32.5 per cent from 27.5 per cent.

The CRR is the share of a bank’s total customer deposit that must be kept with the central bank in the form of liquid cash. CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, had told journalists at the end of the MPC meeting that an aggressive rate hike was needed to shape the country’s economic growth.

He said: “It was of the view that with the aggressive policy normalisation of the economies, losing the stance of policy will result in a sharp decrease of exchange rate leading to further hikes that will be afloat.

“Also, it will help consolidate the impact of the last two policy rate hikes which is already reflected in the slowing growth rate of oil supply in the economy. We also understand

that an aggressive rate hike will slow capital outflows and likely attract capital inflows and appreciate naira. We will keep increasing the interest rate to reduce the high effect of inflation.”

Reacting to the latest NBS’ inflation data, analysts at Financial Derivatives Company Ltd. (FDC), in a note released last week, said they expect inflation to maintain its upward trend in the coming months thereby compelling the CBN continue with its restrictive monetary policy.

According to them, “we expect inflation to remain elevated in the coming months. The lagged effect of flood and exchange rate passthrough effect on domestic prices will continue to drive inflationary surge in the coming months.

“However, the rate of spike in inflation may moderate as global commodity prices continue to taper. As we wait for MPC meeting next week, we expect the CBN to maintain its restrictive monetary policy.

However, the pace of interest rate hike is expected to taper.” Similarly, in a report released last Wednesday, analysts at Cowry Asset Management Ltd, said: “For Cowry Research, our headline inflation outlook remains elevated when we take into account the recent flooding which affected many food producing states; the rise in energy costs which is reflective of the increases in fuel prices (diesel and kerosene) coupled with the depreciating Naira and rising airfare prices.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...