MPC: Analysts predict rate hike amid inflation

With the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) releasing its “Consumer Price Index (CPI) June 2022” report, last Friday, which showed that inflation rose for the fifth straight month to 18.60per cent in June 2022 from 17.71per cent reported in May, the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will likely vote to again hike the benchmark interest rate-the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR)- at the end of its two-day meeting tomorrow, analysts have said.

t its meeting in May, the MPC had surprised analysts as it raised the benchmark interest rate-the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR)- by 150 basis points to 13per cent, its first hike in more than two years, citing the need to rein in rising inflation, which accelerated to 16.82% in April its highest in eight months.

Given that the NBS’ CPI June data was in line with the CBN’s forecasts, analysts believe that members of the MPC would again for a rate hike at the end of their meeting tomorrow.

For instance, in a report released before the NBS published its data, analysts at Financial Derivatives Company (FDC), who had predicted that inflation will head north in June, stated: “The surge in June’s headline inflation will provide a strong foundation for the MPC to hike interest rates at its next meeting next week.

“The MPC had previously increased its benchmark rate by 150bps to 13 per cent at its meeting in May. Since then, inflation has continued to pick up and the country’s currency has experienced significant de preciation. “We can expect further aggressive action from the MPC at its coming meeting, with at least a 50bps hike in rates being a strong possibility. The rise in rates should add value to the embattled naira and contribute to a moderation in inflationary pressure.”

Noting that almost every central bank has raised the benchmark interest rate in the last quarter, the FDC analysts said that while interest rate hike is a limited tool for fighting cost push inflation “the choices confronting policy makers are limited.”

Similarly, in a report issued at the weekend in reaction to the NBS’ CPI June data, analysts at Cowry Asset Management Ltd, stated: “Global macro- economic stability is now under threats from inflation, which is no longer Nigeria’s specific phenomenon.

Thus, the policy changes in responding to it would have substantial repercussions across emerging and frontier market economies as central banks in these markets employ policy tightening strategies to confront the problem.

“For Nigeria, the CBN/MPC is not left out as all efforts to combat the cost-push inflation shows the exhaustion of weapons in its arsenals. However, we see the acceleration in the inflation numbers in June offering policymakers limited room to maneuver rates at the next Meeting on July 18 & 19, though a marginal rate tweak is inevitable. Thus, we project July inflation to further accelerate to 18.90 per cent.”

