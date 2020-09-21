MPC: Analysts predict unchanged rates amid inflation

Despite inflation maintaining its upward trend, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN) will likely leave the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR), also known as the benchmark interest rate, unchanged at the end of its two-day meeting tomorrow, financial analysts have said.

In its latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) report released last Tuesday, the National Bureau of Statistics said Nigeria’s inflation rate rose for the twelfth consecutive month to hit 13.22per cent in August 2020, the highest recorded in 29 months, since March 2018 (13.24 percent). The August figure is 0.40per cent points higher than the rate recorded in July 2020 (12.82per cent). Significantly, a closely watched component of the index, food inflation, increased to 16 per cent in August from 15.48per cent recorded in July 2020.

Commenting on the likely outcome of the MPC meeting, which begins today in Abuja, the Chief Executive Officer, Financial Derivatives Company Limited, (FDC), Mr. Bismarck Rewane, said: “In spite of the rising inflation trend, the most likely outcome considering the impact of economic contraction and high unemployment is to leave all monetary parameters unchanged at the next MPC meeting.

The committee will continue to monitor the impact of recent policies such as the reduction in interest rates, on banking system liquidity and deposits.”

Similarly, the Head, Research Investment Management, Sigma Pensions Mr. Wale Okunriboye, said: “In line with our broad expectations, headline Inflation continued its uphill climb in August on account of higher food prices and to a lesser extent a pick-up in core inflation.

The surge in food prices over August, usually the start of the main harvest for many crops in Nigeria, provides strong evidence that farming activity and domestic food supply chains were adversely impacted by Covid-19 restrictions earlier in the year.

“This suggests that agricultural output over the harvest period in Q4’20 is likely to be below trend levels and points to higher food prices in coming months. Looking ahead, we see the quartet of higher electricity tariffs, increased fuel prices, continued Naira weakness and an inadequate food harvest in September as driving further acceleration in inflation towards 14 per cent levels.”

He further added: “As the source of this inflationary spiral has more to do with cost-push factors than demand-pull pressures, we think that Nigeria’s economic managers are likely to focus on supply side interventions than any adjustments to monetary policy over the near term.

For investors, the negative real return on fixed income instruments is likely to accentuate the search for variable income instruments.” Also, while commenting on the rise in August inflation, analysts at FBNQuest Research stated: “This latest increase makes further monetary easing less likely

