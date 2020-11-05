Business

MPC: Bank’s NPL ratio drop to 6.1% in August

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

Despite the negative effects of the coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis, the country’s banking system continues to be stable as Non-Performing Loans (NPLs) ratio dropped to 6 .1 per cent in August 2020, from 6.4 per cent in the previous month, members of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) have said.

The MPC members disclosed this in personal statements at the committee’s meeting in September, which were posted on the apex bank’s website yesterday. For instance, in her personal statements, the Deputy Governor, Financial Systems Stability Directorate at the CBN, Mrs. Aishah Ahmad, stated: “Six months into the pandemic, the financial system continued to show resilience with soundness indicators retaining their robustness, amidst regular stress testing by the CBN. Non-performing loans ratio declined to 6.1 per cent in August 2020, from 6.4 per cent in the previous month, capital adequacy improved to 15.3 per cent from 14.6 per cent over the same period even as net interest margin remained robust.

“Focused implementation of the Loans to Deposit (LDR) policy over the last year continues to promote credit growth to the real sector and lower deposit and lending rates, – which supported banks’ net interest margins. For instance, credit to the economy increased by N3,766.08 billion from N15,567.66 billion at end- May 2019 to N19,333.74 billion at end-August 2020, with significant growth recorded in manufacturing, consumer credit, general commerce and agriculture.”

Similarly, Deputy Governor, Economic Policy, at the apex bank, Kingsley Obiora, said: “Despite the persistence of the pandemic, the financial system has remained relatively stable and robust to withstand shocks. Credit to various sectors witnessed a significant boost from N15.57 trillion to N19.33 trillion between May 2019 and August 2020.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Fitch: Pace of EM downgrades eases

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

The pace of negative Emerging- Market (EM) sovereign rating actions has slowed sharply since March-April when uncertainty over the impact of the coronavirus shock was at its height, Fitch Ratings has said.   In a new report, the credit rating agency said that some of the pressure points of the shock have eased, but downside […]
Business

FirstBank rewards Verve card holders with free fuel

Posted on Author Our Reporters

First Bank of Nigeria Limited is set to reward customers for Verve card usage in its, “Free Fuel Promotion,” the lender has announced. According to a press release, the Free Fuel promo, which is activated by FirstBank in collaboration with Verve International and Oando Plc., kicked off on Monday, July 6, 2020 and would run […]
Business

Ibrahim: Every Nigerian farmer should benefit from FG’s stimulus

Posted on Author TAIWO HASSAN

Ibrahim Kabir is the National President, All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN). He is also the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, KEBRAM Group of Companies. In this interview with TAIWO HASSAN, he discusses COVID-19, one year of border closure and other challenges confronting the agric sector   What is your assessment of the devastating effect of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: