MPC: CBN hikes cash reserve requirements to 32.5%

To boost the amount of cash deposit money banks have in their vaults, the Central Bank of Nigeria Tuesday increased banks’ Cash Reserve Requirements (CRR) to 32.5 per cent from 27.5 per cent.

It subsequently warned the banks to fund their accounts by this Thursday or be sanctioned through debit of the reserve requirements rate.

This was part of the decisions taken yesterday during the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting in Abuja.

While maintaining asymmetric corridor around MPR at -100/+700 point and retaining liquidity ratio at 30 per cent, the apex bank, in a renewed bid to rein in inflation, for the third consecutive time, hiked the Monetary Policy Rate (lending rate) to 15.5 per cent, a rise of 150- basis point from 14 per cent.

Sounding a note of warning to any bank that fails to comply with CRR hike, the Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, said: “We have moved CRR up by five per cent (a minimum of 32.5 per cent) and move MPR up by 150 basis points.

“With the current inflation rate, we are still in the negative interest rate, which is injurious to the economy.

“We have increased the CRR. And we expect that this decision at this meeting must be seen to be potent. It must achieve the effect that the MPC thinks it should achieve.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...