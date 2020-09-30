MPC: Economic growth dims inflation concerns

Despite rising inflation, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), last Tuesday, lowered the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) to 11.5 per cent per annum from 12.5 per cent. The move is in line with the apex bank’s measures to boost economic growth, which has been negatively affected by COVID-19, writes TONY CHUKWUNYEM

Sustained inflation

A week before last week’s September meeting of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) released it latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, which showed that Nigeria’s inflation rate rose for the 12th consecutive month to hit 13.22 per cent in August 2020, the highest recorded in 29 months, since March 2018 (13.24 per cent).

While the August figure was 0.40 per cent points higher than the rate recorded in July 2020 (12.82 per cent), a closely watched component of the index, food inflation, significantly increased to 16 per cent in August from the 15.48 per cent recorded in July 2020. Although financial analysts, who made predictions about the MPC’s meeting, believed that the upward trend in inflation would be one of the factors to determine the outcome of the meeting, they forecast that the committee would leave rates unchanged instead of tightening monetary policy.

Forecasts

For instance, the Chief Executive Officer, Financial Derivatives Company Limited (FDC), Mr. Bismarck Rewane, said: “In spite of the rising inflation trend, the most likely outcome considering the impact of economic contraction and high unemployment is to leave all monetary parameters unchanged at the next MPC meeting. The committee will continue to monitor the impact of recent policies such as the reduction in interest rates, on banking system liquidity and deposits.” Also, the Head, Research Investment Management, Sigma Pensions, Mr. Wale Okunriboye, said: “In line with our broad expectations, headline Inflation continued its uphill climb in August on account of higher food prices and to a lesser extent a pick-up in core inflation.

The surge in food prices over August, usually the start of the main harvest for many crops in Nigeria, provides strong evidence that farming activity and domestic food supply chains were adversely impacted by COVID-19 restrictions earlier in the year. “As the source of this inflationary spiral has more to do with cost-push factors than demand-pull pressures, we think that Nigeria’s economic managers are likely to focus on supply side interventions than any adjustments to monetary policy over the near term.

For investors, the negative real returns on fixed income instruments are likely to accentuate the search for variable income instruments.” In fact, commenting on the rise in August inflation, analysts at FBNQuest Research said: “This latest increase makes further monetary easing less likely. It also pushes the policy rate further into negative territory in real terms.” However, it is no longer news that at the end of their meeting last week, majority of the MPC members, in a widely unexpected decision, voted to lower the benchmark interest rate – the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) by 100bps to 11.5 per cent p.a. from 12.5 per cent p.a. The committee also expanded the asymmetric corridor between borrowing and placing funds with the CBN to +100/-700bps from +200/- 500bps. But the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) and liquidity ratio were left unchanged at 27.5 per cent and 30 per cent respectively.

Explaining the committee’s decision, the CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, who heads the MPC, revealed that in arriving at the decision, members of the committee were confronted by what he described as, “policy dilemma.”

‘Dilemma of monetary policy’

He stated: “The MPC was, at this meeting, confronted by policy dilemma. Whereas MPC believes in the primacy of its price and monetary stability mandate, it nevertheless was confronted with what policy direction to focus on, given the contraction in output growth during the second quarter of 2020, which may lead to a recession if the third quarter of 2020 output growth numbers further show a contraction.

“It is, therefore, of the view that, if a recession occurs in Q3, the committee would be confronted with proposing policy options in a period of stagflation. This is because, with the recent removal of subsidy on fuel price, the increase in energy prices and the adjustment of the exchange rate, inflationary pressure will no doubt persist unless MPC consider options that will deal with the pressure aggressively.

“The committee was, therefore, of the view that, to abate the pressure, it had no choice but to pursue an expansionary monetary policy using development finance policy tools, targeted at raising output and aggregate supply to moderate the rate of inflation.

“At present, fiscal policy is constrained and so cannot, on its own, lift the economy out of contraction or recession given the paucity of funds arising from weak revenue base, current low crude oil prices, lack of fiscal buffers and high burden of debt services. “Therefore, monetary policy must continue to provide massive support through its development finance activities to achieve growth in the Nigerian economy.

This is the reason MPC will continue to play a dominant role in the achievement of the goals of the Economic Sustainability Program(ESP) through its interventionist role to navigate the country towards a direction that will boost output growth and moderate the level of inflation.”

Emefiele further said: “In the view of the MPC, so far, evidence has not supported the rising inflation to monetary factors, but rather, evidence suggests non-monetary factors (structural factors) as the overwhelming reasons accounting for the inflationary pressure. “Accordingly, the implication is that traditional monetary policy instruments are not helpful in addressing the type of inflationary pressure we are currently confronted with.

What is useful is the kind of supply side measures currently being implemented. MPC also expects that a downward adjustment in MPR may be necessary to further put pressure on our deposit money banks to lower cost of credit in aid of growth.” Continuing, he said: “In the face of declining economic growth and rising inflation, the committee faced a difficult set of policy choices, requiring trade-offs and sequencing. …The committee reviewed the choices before it, bearing in mind its primary mandate of price stability and the need to support the recovery of output growth.

“Consequently, the committee noted that the likely action aimed at addressing the rise in domestic prices would have been to tighten the stance of policy, as this will not only moderate the upward pressure on prices but will also attract fresh capital into the economy and improve the level of the external reserves. It, however, noted that this decision may stifle the recovery of output growth and thus, drive the economy further into contraction.

“On easing the stance of policy, the MPC was of the view that this action would provide cheaper credit to improve aggregate demand, stimulate production, reduce unemployment and support the recovery of output growth. The committee, however, observed that with inflation trending upwards, easing of the policy stance may exacerbate the current inflationary pressure through an increase in money supply. In addition, the MPC noted the tendency of an asymmetric response to downward price adjustments by ‘Other Depository Corporations’, thus undermining the overall beneficial impact of a reduction to the cost of capital.”

He said that the MPC believed that maintaining the status quo would allow the economy adjust to stimulus measures put in place by the monetary and fiscal authorities to address the coronavirus crisis and also allow it more time to assess their impact on the economy. “After the consideration of the three policy options, members were of the opinion that the option to loose will complement the bank’s commitment to sustain the trajectory of the economic recovery and reduce the negative impact of COVID-19. In addition, the liquidity injections are expected to stimulate credit expansion to the critically impacted sectors of the economy and offer impetus for output growth and economic recovery,” the CBN governor said.

Analysts’ support

While support for the MPC’s stance would so far appear to have come mainly from the organised private sector (OPS), analysts at Nova Merchant Bank have also backed the committee’s decision. In a note obtained by New Telegraph at the weekend, the analysts stated: “In our view, we believe the CBN action further consolidates its recent adoption of a more direct measure to reducing the cost of funds of DMBs and by extension attempt to moderate the cost of borrowing.

We believe the policy will have more positive impact on the savings rate, with a transmission to overall banking sector cost of funds in the medium term. “With the MPR review translating to a further fall in the savings rate to 1.15 per cent (a cumulative fall of 260bps in September alone) and largely benefiting banks with sizeable savings accounts, restructuring of savings deposit to longer dated time deposits by customers to earn better yields will further moderate rates on time deposits with a transmission to even banks with lower savings deposit reach. “Beyond the MPC decision, we have received series of comments from the market about the reduction in the MPR considering the elevated inflationary pressure.

While we understand that inflation is always and everywhere a monetary phenomenon, the Nigeria current inflation expectation is largely structural beyond doubt. “The combined impact of increased cost of intercity transportation, security challenges, border closure and FCY shortage has necessitated the jump in inflation over the last couple of months. As we have often mentioned, the rising inflation are largely supply-side factors and monetary policy will largely fail in this sense. As such, a monetary policy focused on addressing the current inflationary trend in the face of stagflation will have even more negative impact on economic growth.”

Conclusion

Thus, as industry analysts argued at the weekend, the CBN is clearly right to focus on boosting economic growth instead of tackling inflationary pressures that are caused by structural factors, which it has no control over.

