MPC: Grappling with inflation, growth dilemma

As they gear up for their meeting, which holds next Monday and Tuesday, members of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), unarguably, already know that their main agenda will again be how to solve the inflation versus growth dilemma, writes TONY CHUKWUNYEM

In the communiqué they issued at the end of their meeting, which held on March 22 and 23, this year, members of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), stated that although they were worried about rising inflation, which, at the time, had headed north for the eighteenth consecutive month, to hit 17.33 per cent in February 2021, they voted not to tighten, because such a move could “reverse the fragile recovery and return the economy into recession.”

March meeting decision

As they put it, “at this meeting, the dilemma that confronted MPC relates to whether to continue to focus on efforts to stimulate outputs or whether to focus on reining in inflation, which (at 17.33 per cent) is almost attaining the January 2017 inflation level of 18.72 per cent. “MPC was also worried that the level of unemployment must be addressed swiftly to moderate the restiveness among the populace. Again, members were generally of the view that given that the exit from recession is fragile, any decision to tighten or rein-in inflation, may reverse the fragile recovery and return the economy into recession. “In the light of the foregoing, the consensus among MPC members was that, given that inflation is substantially a supply side phenomenon, there is need to continue to focus on consolidation of the recovery process by taking those actions that would continue to stimulate output growth and create employment, but at the same time have an eye on effort to moderate the inflationary pressure, using the current administrative measures being adopted by the bank in controlling monetary aggregates in the banking system.” They further stated: “In its consideration of whether to tighten, hold or loosen, therefore, the committee felt that with inflation at a three-year high and price stability being the bank’s core mandate, a contractionary policy stance may be required to tame the rising trend. It, nevertheless, feels that tightening will hike the cost of capital and hamper investments required to create employment and continue to boost recovery. “On the other hand, MPC thinks that whereas loosening would lower rate and improve access to credit, which will drive investment, reduce unemployment and stimulate aggregate demand, it feels that loosening will create excess liquidity, which will intensify demand pressure on the foreign exchange market, thereby leading to further depreciation in the currency. It, therefore, feels that a hold position, which encourages management to continue to use its various intervention mechanisms to deploy liquidity into employment generation and output stimulating sectors of the economy, would be desirable as this would help consolidate the country’s recovery process. “The committee, therefore, decided by a vote of three members to increase the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) by 50, 75 and 50 basis points respectively and six members voted to hold all parameters constant. In summary, MPC voted to retain the MPR at 11.5 per cent, retain the asymmetric corridor of +100/-700 basis points around the MPR, retain the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) at 27.5 per cent and retain the Liquidity Ratio at 30 per cent.”

Double-dip recession risk

Indeed, one of the MPC members, who strongly argued against tighter monetary policy at the March meeting, Deputy Governor, Corporate Services at CBN, Mr. Edward Lametek Adamu, warned in his personal statement that loosening could heighten the risk of a double-dip recession (recession followed by a short-lived recovery, followed by another recession). He stated: “Generally, dealing concurrently with rising inflation and slack economic activity can be challenging for monetary policy, because policy instruments work more often on the basis of trade-off between output and inflation. Yet, the available data up to mid-March 2021 do not really suggest a feasible trade-off between inflation and economic growth in the short-term. “The current episode of high inflation has its most important roots in supply constraints and exchange rate pass-through to domestic prices. In the circumstance, tightening the stance of monetary policy may not rein-in the pressure on consumer prices; it could instead stall the fragile output recovery. Therefore, policy responses at this time must aim, in part, at increasing output and freeing supply chains.” He added: “Very much like I have argued in my previous statements, a double-dip recession or even a low-growth trap (postrecession) must be avoided. The risks are quite palpable. Rising production costs, slowing foreign exchange inflow, insecurity and the second wave of COVID-19 are some of the immediate downside risks to domestic economic growth. “These same conditions have tended to aggravate consumer price pressures in recent months. Although, the economy exited recession in Q4’20, some of the key growth pillars – manufacturing and services especially – continued to struggle against the headwinds noted earlier.”

Surging inflation

However, since that MPC meeting, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has released data showing that inflation rose from 17.33 per cent in February to 18.17 per cent in March 2021. Going by recent forecasts, there are also indications that inflation could hit the 20 per cent mark by the end of this month. The view in some quarters is that inflation is such a major concern now that CBN would have no choice but to announce measures to curb the problem at MPC meeting next week.

Rewane’s prediction

In his presentation at the May 2021 edition of the Lagos Business School (LBS) Executive Breakfast Session, for instance, the Chief Executive Officer, Financial Derivatives Company Limited (FDC), Mr. Bismarck Rewane, declared that tightening was “inevitable.” Citing rising interbank interest rates, as well as Treasury bill rates, he pointed out that CBN had “already tightened without using MPC.” Rewane, who noted that April inflation and Q1’21 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) numbers would play a key role in determining how MPC would vote next week, however, predicted that the committee “will likely increase the MPR by 0.25 per cent, sending a signal of targeting to defend the naira in the forex market (and) reducing the risk premium for borrowing in the Eurobond market.” In another report released last week, the FDC CEO forecast that the headline inflation rate likely increased to 18.77 per cent in April. According to him, the surge in inflation is driven by exchange rate pass through effect as well as the increase in the price of domestic commodities due to food shortages occasioned by insecurity in the country’s food belt. He stated: “We are projecting a further spike in headline inflation numbers by 0.6 per cent to 18.77 per cent from 18.17 per cent in March. This would be the 20th consecutive monthly increase and the highest level of inflation in over a decade. “The food and core sub-indexes are estimated to increase to 24 per cent and 12.9 per cent respectively. The upward trend would be largely driven by insecurity in the food belt that is inducing food shortages and in turn increasing the price of domestic commodities. In April alone, there were about 400 killings by bandits, Boko Haram, herdsmen and unknown gunmen. “The rise in inflation would also be exacerbated by the exchange rate pass through effect as restrictions to food imports linger. The immediate impact would be a further squeeze to consumer disposable income and a decline in aggregate demand. The EIU projects aggregate private consumption to fall by 2.7 per cent to $337 billion in 2021 from $346.4 billion in 2020. In addition, this alongside the outcome of the Q1’21 GDP figures to be released on May 24 would be major considerations for the MPC at its next meeting (24/25).” However, in an earlier report, analysts at Comercio Partners Asset Management had stated: “We expect the MPC to keep playing down the current inflationary pressure, which, to a great extent, remains supply-side driven, since tightening would expand the costs of capital and hinder venture and individual investments expected to support recuperation of the debilitated economy. “Additionally, we consider a dovish decision both unrealistic and far-fetched in the short to medium term as this might be terrible for the country’s currency. We however do not totally preclude tightening in the short to medium term as any hit to the exchange rate could lead to a frantic move to draw in more greenback.” They further stated: “The quicker than expected availability of COVID-19 vaccine in Nigeria, as well as the sustained uptick in oil prices, brightens the GDP growth outlook for 2021. The 2.5 per cent growth projection by the IMF sits slightly above out earlier posited GDP growth range of 1.5 per cent and 2.4 per cent, but remains shy of the three per cent growth target embedded in the 2021 Appropriation Act. Nevertheless, we maintain tepid expectations on Nigerian’s economic growth for 2021, as we foresee a shift in policy posture to curb inflation, and we also remain concerned about the pre-existing structural issues.” Stressing that they expected inflation to maintain its uptrend, “as the drivers remain active,” the analysts said they believed that inflation had “now risen to levels that cannot be ignored anymore,” adding that “we anticipate deliberate responses, particularly from the fiscal side, to cap the upsurge.”

Conclusion

Indeed, the consensus in financial circles, yesterday, was that no matter what decision MPC announces at the end of its meeting next week to tackle inflation, the problem may not be effectively addressed unless there are “deliberate responses” from the fiscal authorities to deal with preexisting structural issues.

