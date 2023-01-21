Monetary Policy Committee
MPC Meeting: Analysts expect mild rate hike

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Analysts have said that they expect members of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to vote to implement a mild increase in the benchmark interest rate- Monetary Policy Rate (MPR), at the end of their two-day meeting tomorrow.

The analysts who made the prediction in reports, released last week, said that although the MPC will not jettison tight monetary policy at its first meeting for 2023, the slowdown in inflation last month is likely to make members of the committee to vote to slow the pace of rate hikes. According to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and inflation report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) last Monday, December 2022’s headline reading declined by -12bps (when compared with the previous month) to 21.34per cent year-onyear from 21. 47 per cent in November.

Reacting to the NBS’ data, analysts at Cowry Asset Management Ltd, stated: “Cowry Research notes that the slight deceleration comes in line with the trend globally as inflation has hit multi-year highs in many advanced and developing countries; but more concerning is the fact that month on month reading continues to rise, as pockets of consumers are being squeezed.

“As the MPC meets to decide on various economic variables, the policy committee may be tempted to pedal softly on its tightening stance by a token hike of 25 basis points. We believe that a moderate reversal in the headline numbers will skew the voting pattern of the committee members in favour of maintaining a tightening stance. Regardless, the lag-effect from the policy tightening may take longer in reality as Nigeria has a weak policy transmission system.” Also, in their reaction, analysts at Coronation Merchant Bank noted: “Inflation is driven by structural issues impacting the cost of doing business such as insecurity, elevated commodity prices, exchange rate pressure and increased spending on the back of the upcoming 2023 general elections, among others.

“To tame inflation, the CBN/MPC embarked on a contractionary stance last year. The policy rate was hiked by +500bps from 11.5 per cent in April to 16.5% at end-2022.” They added that “given the MPC’s resolve to restore price stability while providing necessary support to the economy, in our view, another policy rate hike in H1’23 is not far-fetched.” Similarly, Bloomberg analysts said that the slowdown in December inflation rate may prompt the MPC to increase rates by a smaller increment at its meeting which begins today. According to the analysts, “Having lifted its benchmark rate by five percentage points since May, the Central Bank of Nigeria is expected to slow the pace of tightening in what could be the last increase this cycle after inflation softened in December.” The news agency quoted a senior analyst at Cordros Capital Ltd, Abdulazeez Kuranga, as saying “although the recently released inflation data showed that the headline inflation eased for the first time since January 2022, it is still significantly above the CBN’s 12.5 per cent growth-aiding threshold.” However, in their reaction, analysts at Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) stated: “Despite, the drop in inflation, negative real rate of return still persists as inflation is 497bps above the CBN’s anchor rate (MPR) of 16.50 per cent p.a. This will continue to douse investor and business confidence and would likely hinder investment inflows into the country.

 

Our Reporters

