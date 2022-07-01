MPC member expresses concern over banks’ rising credit to government

A member of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), Professor Festus Adenikinju, has said that he is worried about the rising share of the government in total credit to the domestic economy. Adenikinju, who stated this in his personal statement at the MPC meeting held in May, said that the rising share of governments in total credit to the economy by the banking system, “suggests crowding out effects of private sector borrowings.” New Telegraph recently reported that total net credit by Nigeria’s Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) to the government rose by N4.94trillion or 37.08 per cent, to N18.27trillion as at May 2022 from N13.33trillion in December last year. In his personal statement released by the apex bank, on Wednesday, Adenikinju said: “I am concerned about government budgetary performance.

The rising share of governments in total credit to the economy by the banking system suggests crowding out effects of private sector borrowings. Governments should divert to non-debt means of funding its activities. Government must grow its revenue base, reduce waivers to economic agents, plug leakages and wastes, and address the wasteful petrol subsidy system.

The huge energy deficit must be urgently addressed.” The MPC member stated that he was concerned that Nigeria is not able to benefit maximally from the current upsides in the global oil market, noting that: “We were not only unable to ramp up our production levels to meet the OPEC quota, no accretion to foreign reserves is also taking place, and government deficit and public debts are going north at a time we should be writing down our debt profiles and even building up a buffer for the inevitable raining days ahead.” According to him: “The current food price shock is also a call for the country to reduce external dependence and invest more on agricultural output and its value chain.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...