Business

MPC member expresses concern over banks’ rising credit to government

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comments Off on MPC member expresses concern over banks’ rising credit to government

A member of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), Professor Festus Adenikinju, has said that he is worried about the rising share of the government in total credit to the domestic economy. Adenikinju, who stated this in his personal statement at the MPC meeting held in May, said that the rising share of governments in total credit to the economy by the banking system, “suggests crowding out effects of private sector borrowings.” New Telegraph recently reported that total net credit by Nigeria’s Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) to the government rose by N4.94trillion or 37.08 per cent, to N18.27trillion as at May 2022 from N13.33trillion in December last year. In his personal statement released by the apex bank, on Wednesday, Adenikinju said: “I am concerned about government budgetary performance.

The rising share of governments in total credit to the economy by the banking system suggests crowding out effects of private sector borrowings. Governments should divert to non-debt means of funding its activities. Government must grow its revenue base, reduce waivers to economic agents, plug leakages and wastes, and address the wasteful petrol subsidy system.

The huge energy deficit must be urgently addressed.” The MPC member stated that he was concerned that Nigeria is not able to benefit maximally from the current upsides in the global oil market, noting that: “We were not only unable to ramp up our production levels to meet the OPEC quota, no accretion to foreign reserves is also taking place, and government deficit and public debts are going north at a time we should be writing down our debt profiles and even building up a buffer for the inevitable raining days ahead.” According to him: “The current food price shock is also a call for the country to reduce external dependence and invest more on agricultural output and its value chain.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Promasidor Nigeria gets new CEO

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Promasidor Nigeria Limited has announced the appointment of Bruno Gruwez as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective January 1, 2021. In a press statement made available to New Telegraph, Bruno succeeds Anders Einarsson, who will assume regional responsibilities within the Promasidor Group. Bruno joins Promasidor from PepsiCo, where he was Senior Director, Food Categories […]
Business

Customs frets over new verification mechanism

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has contended that the introduction of e-valuator and e-invoicing for import and export by Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to curb sharp practices in the port should have been jointly reviewed to make it acceptable to stakeholders, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports In 2021, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in a letter […]
Business

Lender’s ‘stewardship pack, school bundle’ endorsed

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Stakeholders in faithbased organisations and education sector have endorsed two new products recently introduced into the financial market by Ecobank Nigeria, saying they can provide solutions to their needs.   According to statement issued by the lender, the products, Ecobank Stewardship Pack and the Ecobank School Bundle are targeted at religious and educational institutions at […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica