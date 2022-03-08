MPC member frets over Nigeria’s rising external debt

A member of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), Professor Mike Obadan, has expressed worry over the increasing proportion of external debts in the composition of the country’s total public debt stock. Obadan, who raised the concern in his personal statement at the MPC meeting in January, urged the country’s authorities to tackle the trend in order to avoid the foreign exchange implications of external debt servicing. CBN posted the personal statements of the MPC members on its website at the weekend. As Obadan put it, “public debt has surged to over N38.0 trillion. What appears also worrisome now is the composition which shows external debt as growing more than the target of 40.0 per cent of total debt stock in relation to domestic debt of 60.0 per cent. “The latest data show the ratio as 46: 54 per cent for external debt and domestic debt, respectively. This trend needs to be checked in view of the foreign exchange implications of external debt servicing.” In a report released on Friday, analysts at Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) had stated that with the crisis triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine pushing global monetary policy authorities to embark on a monetary tightening spree, there will be an increase in interest rates, which will result in a rise in the debt service costs of emerging and developing economies, such as Nigeria. The analysts noted that the U.S. Fed was set to increase interest rates this month while the Bank of England (BoE) raised its key bank rate by 25bps to 0.5 per cent at its February meeting. New Telegraph reports that data released by the Debt Management Office (DMO) shows that Nigeria spent $520.78 million on external debt servicing in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 74.2 per cent compared to $298.9 million recorded in the preceding quarter (Q2 2021). The DMO also stated that Nigeria’s external debt rose to $37.96 billion as of Q3 2021, jumping from $33.47 billion recorded in the previous quarter, adding that the increase in the country’s external debt was driven by the four billion Eurobond raised from the international debt market in September to boost the country’s external reserve above $40 billion. Similarly, the country’s domestic debt stock, according to the DMO, also headed north in Q3’21 as the Federal Government’s domestic debt stock rose to $44.44 billion, while state domestic debts increased to $10.23 billion. Furthermore, the data indicates that the country’s domestic debt servicing costs rose significantly by 150.5 per cent from N322.75 billion recorded in Q2 2021 to N808.49 billion in Q3’21. This means that the domestic debt service cost increased to N1.74 trillion during the period from N1.53 trillion recorded in the same period of 2020
